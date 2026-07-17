Jayden Daniels Makes His Feelings on Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Clear

After a memorable rookie season that helped lead the Washington Commanders to the NFC Championship Game, Jayden Daniels‘ sophomore campaign didn’t go as planned.

Washington finished 5-12, and injuries limited Daniels to just seven games.

Despite missing most of the season, Daniels became one of the four quarterbacks featured on Season 3 of Netflix’s “Quarterback,” which followed NFL signal-callers throughout the 2025 season and caught several viral moments.

Daniels Praises Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

During the series, one of those moments came with Daniels watching from the sideline as the Commanders took on the Kansas City Chiefs.

While mic’d up, cameras caught Daniels reacting to an impressive Patrick Mahomes scramble and completion to tight end Noah Gray that moved the chains.

“Oh my god, I’m glazing. He’s good, bro,” Daniels said.

Later in the series, Daniels expanded on his admiration for the Chiefs quarterback.

“I appreciate just great QB play. It’s an art. No glaze, like Patrick Mahomes is good at football.”

Jayden Daniels’ reaction to watching Patrick Mahomes. 😂 “I’m glazing. He good, bro.” Quarterback Season 3 on @netflix pic.twitter.com/ia4AB1kp4H — Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) July 16, 2026

NFL Fans React on Social Media

@Commander_8324: “Love to see that he’s a true fan of the game along w/ being an exceptional player.” @JL__2 : “Respectfully — he’s spot on.”

@erikarichards88: “And we know this man!!! My Quarterback is the best in the game!!”

@SheisLesette: “Jayden knows ball.”

Daniels’ 2026 Outlook

Daniels has fully recovered from the strained hamstring and dislocated elbow he suffered last season, and his goal is to prove the Commanders’ 2024 run to the NFC Championship Game was no fluke.

During that campaign, he led Washington to a 12-5 record while completing 69.0% of his passes for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also rushed 148 times for 891 yards and six touchdowns.

Washington opens the 2026 season with an immediate challenge, traveling to Philadelphia to take on the defending NFC champion Eagles.

The Commanders’ schedule doesn’t get much easier after that, with games against the Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks, and Indianapolis Colts over the first four weeks.