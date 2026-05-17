Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Praised by Tom Brady

Coming off an injury-ridden campaign in 2025, Jayden Daniels is eager to return to form for the Washington Commanders. Despite going through an up-and-down start to his NFL career, one all-time talent remains confident in his abilities.

On May 16th, Tom Brady was a guest on ‘Fox 5 DC,’ where he gave his thoughts on an array of young QBs. He cited that overcoming adversity is a true test for an emerging leader while stating the Commanders should feel good about their cornerstone talent moving forward.

“He’s an incredible young player,” Brady said of Daniels. “He loves the game, he’s very competitive. If I was a Commanders fan, I’d be very excited about what the future holds.”

Daniels took the league by storm as a rookie, leading the Commanders to the NFC Championship game. However, multiple injuries led to him playing in just seven games last season. The Commanders QB posted a 2-5 record in this stretch, something he’ll look to bounce back from now that he’s fully healthy again.

Tom Brady’s Praise Comes After Recent Jab at Commanders QB Jayden Daniels

As one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, Daniels should feel good about Brady speaking highly of him heading into his third season. More importantly, the New England Patriots legend is singing a much different tune from one of their interactions earlier this year.

Back in March, Brady and Daniels were among the many high-profile names to partake in Fanatics fan fest. While there, the former playfully jabbed at the Commanders QB and his close relationship with his mother.

“I haven’t seen Jayden on the field in 7 or 8 months,” Brady said. “I’m just happy his mom let him play.”

Given how Brady recently boasted about Daniels, these comments weren’t made with harmful intent, and the two don’t have a bad relationship.

Jayden Daniels Set to Hit the Big Screen Following Shaky Second Season With Commanders

After his sophomore season didn’t go as planned, Daniels is a player with a lot of eyes on him heading into a fresh NFL season. Following recent news, the buzz around the Commanders’ star is likely to increase even more.

Earlier this month, Netflix announced the newest lineup of QBs set to be featured on its ‘Quarterbacks’ show. Daniels is among those who have made the cut, alongside Joe Flacco, Baker Mayfield, and Cam Ward.

Daniels being chosen is a testament to his skill level and rise towards superstardom in the NFL. However, the behind-the-scenes footage likely won’t all be positive for him. Seeing that the filming was done last season, it is sure to feature the trials and tribulations he went through during an injury-filled year.

Potential content aside, Daniels being in ‘Quarterbacks’ could aid him from a narrative perspective. The main story for him heading into year three will be his availability and if his body can hold up. Once people see a more in-depth look at the work he’s put in behind the scenes, it should elevate the story behind what he hopes is a bounce-back season.