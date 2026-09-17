Jayden Daniels Reacts to Antonio Williams News Ahead of Cowboys Game

WThe Washington Commanders have moved on from their 24-22 loss in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, on Thursday, some final news from Week 1 emerged that the Commanders had to take notice of surrounding rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams, who the franchise selected in the third round out of Clemson.

The team announced that Williams was officially named the Pepsi Rookie of the Week for his performance against Philadelphia, where he hauled in four receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown that he caught from star quarterback Jayden Daniels on the one-yard line with just over a minute left.

“Setting the Tone,” the Commanders shared alongside a graphic.

Daniels Reacts to Williams’ Announcement

If anybody knows what it takes to win a Rookie of the Week honor, it’s certainly Daniels. He managed to win the honor 11 times in 2024 during his rookie season.

On Thursday, he reacted to seeing his new WR win the award in his first career game with a simple post on his Instagram Story, writing, “Rook.”

Commanders Fans React on Social Media

Commanders fans have seemingly taken it upon themselves to rename the award after their own team following the recent success they’ve had with rookies winning the honor.

“The Jayden Daniels Rookie of the Week award lol,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Might as well remain it the Commander of the week award.”

“2024 was the year of Jayden Daniels and 2025 was the year of Jacori Crosky Merritt and 2026 is the year of Antonio Williams. You just nominate one of our players in our fan base will make sure they win,” a fan wrote.

So Tone won the Jayden Daniels award for week one lol,” a fan shared.

One more commented, “Okay. Jayden several times in 24. Bill a couple times in 25. Williams already in 26.”