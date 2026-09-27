Jayden Daniels Reacts to Commanders’ Win Over Seahawks

In the most shocking upset of the NFL Sunday slate, the Washington Commanders, without star quarterback Jayden Daniels, knocked off the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks 33-31.

It marked the Commanders’ first win of the season and Seattle’s first loss of the year, as Washington was led by second-string veteran QB Marcus Mariota.

Mariota completed 19 of 31 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns while rushing five times for 11 yards.

The Commanders forced the Seahawks into three turnovers and held their rushing attack to just 44 yards on 18 carries.

FINAL: @Commanders come up victorious in front of the home crowd! pic.twitter.com/fMG2AL0izj — NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026

Jayden Daniels Reacts to Commanders’ Win

After Washington’s victory, one of the first people to react to the team’s win was Daniels, who posted a message on his Instagram Story in support of his teammates.

“Dub for the good guys!!!!” Daniels posted.

Despite his injury, Daniels was on the sideline with the team Sunday to take in the victory at home.

Jayden Daniels is on the Commanders’ bench pic.twitter.com/45RYPi4H42 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 27, 2026

Daniels’ Injury Update

Prior to Sunday’s game, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared an injury update on Daniels, who is dealing with the same dislocated elbow he suffered last season on his left arm. He suffered the injury last week against the Dallas Cowboys and ultimately will not undergo surgery at this time.

“He did get some good news this week after several opinions and consulting with experts, my understanding is he’s expected back at three weeks or sooner,” Rapoport said. “Going to put a brace on that elbow, but should be back with the Commanders. No IR there, that is excellent news.”

Washington will host the New York Giants after facing the Indianapolis Colts in London next week. Daniels could return against the Giants if he reaches the three-week mark. If he doesn’t, the Commanders will face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6 before their bye week.