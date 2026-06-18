Jayden Daniels Speaks out on New Commanders Offense at Minicamp

Quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders are moving forward with new offensive coordinator David Blough this year. At the team’s minicamp this week, Daniels has shared the progress the unit has showed this spring.

However, Daniels also stressed Wednesday how much more progress still needs to be made.

“I’ve still got a long way to go,” said Daniels, via ESPN’s John Keim.

“Just learning the new offense, terminology. Why we’re attacking this play, what we want to do on this play — things like that.”

Daniels and Blough each joined the Commanders ahead of the 2024 NFL season. The past two seasons, Blough served as the team’s assistant quarterbacks coach.

He will enter his first season as an offensive coordinator this fall. The Commanders parted ways with previous OC Kliff Kingsbury this offseason.

Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Shares Offensive Progress

Daniels had an incredible rookie season, posting a 69% completion percentage while averaging 7.4 yards per pass. He also had 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions with 3,568 passing yards.

In 2025, though, Daniels dealt with a sophomore slump while going in and out of the lineup because of multiple injuries. The quarterback had a knee sprain, hamstring issue, and dislocated left elbow.

Over the seven games in which he played, Daniels registered a 60.6% completion percentage and 6.7 yards per pass.

Of course, the hope is Daniels is healthy this season. If he is, there’s little reason to think he won’t thrive in Washington’s new offense.

Daniels answered questions about the team’s new-look offense at minicamp. But the quarterback was rather blunt when asked about his disappointing 2025 campaign.

“I’m done talking about last year,” Daniels said. “Last year is last year; I’m moving on to this season and whatever happened last year, happened last year. It can’t do anything for me; I’ll just continue to get better.”

Daniels Learning New Offense Ahead of Third NFL Season

One of the biggest casualties from Daniels’ injuries was Kingsbury. The offensive coordinator led the Commanders offense to new heights during the quarterback’s rookie season. In 2024, Washington finished fifth in points scored and seventh in offensive yards.

But the team fell to 22nd in both categories with an unhealthy Daniels.

Again, Daniels’ healthy is the most critical thing the Commanders need to bounce back in 2026. But clearly, the team felt that wasn’t the only area to improve because the team did make the switch at OC.

Blough played quarterback in the NFL as recently as 2023. He spent five seasons in the NFL, mostly serving a practice squad role with teams.

While appearing in nine NFL games, he completed 57% of his passes with six touchdowns and nine interceptions. Blough averaged 5.9 yards per attempt.

In seven starts, he went winless, posting an 0-7 record.

Blough began his coaching career under Kingsbury in 2024.

Before the NFL, Blough played at Purdue from 2015-18. Over four seasons, he threw for 9,734 yards with 69 touchdowns and 43 interceptions in 44 games.