Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Reacts to Stefon Diggs Connection After Joint Practice

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has only been working with veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs for about a week. But the two appear to have built an impressive level of chemistry in that short amount of time.

That was on display Wednesday in the team’s joint practice against the Miami Dolphins. Commanders insiders raved about Diggs’ performance and how comfortable Daniels looked throwing him the ball.

The quarterback shared how it felt while speaking to reporters after the practice session.

“It’s awesome. Just his feel for space,” said Daniels. “He’s a dog. He goes out and makes plays. He brings energy, he’s a leader.

“So, I’m super happy to have Stefon in that room, not just for the offense but just for the whole team in general.”

The Commanders signed Diggs to a 1-year deal worth up to $12 million. In about a week’s time, he’s solidified the team’s WR2 situation opposite fellow veteran wideout Terry McLaurin.