Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Receives Strong Words Before Ravens Game

After missing the playoffs last season, the Washington Commanders are hoping for a bounce-back 2026 NFL campaign. Moreover, any aspirations to reach the postseason will depend on Jayden Daniels’s health.

Last season, Daniels missed 10 total games due to a left knee sprain, a hamstring strain, and a severe left elbow dislocation suffered in Week 9 and re-aggravated in Week 14, leading the team to shut him down.

As a result, the Commanders are hoping that Daniels can have an injury-free season and replicate his rookie campaign.

With the 2026 NFL season nearing, as Washington has one more preseason game on Aug. 28 against the Baltimore Ravens, former NFL head coach Eric Mangini shares his expectations for Jayden Daniels and the Commanders.

“Jayden Daniels accomplished everything he was able to accomplish, which was remarkable in his rookie season,” Mangini said on the Aug. 24 edition of “First Things First.” “He obviously got hurt last year and took a step back statistically.

“I would imagine he has just as much ability as Drake Maye or Caleb Williams to come out and have a big year. He has more experience, more poise and more connection with the guys around him. I think Stefon Diggs is a real plus for them.”

Commanders Land Major Concern Ahead of 2026 NFL Season

Moreover, Mangini shared his major concern for the Commanders, noting that this might be what keeps them out of the postseason.

“The struggle I have with Washington, just like we talked about with San Francisco, is that here’s another old team,“ Mangini added. “They already lost Laremy Tunsil in the preseason. So, to me, that’s going to be the limiting factor for Washington this season, the same as San Francisco. Can they stay healthy?”

Terry McLaurin on Having Stefon Diggs as Teammate

Daniels will have two wideouts to throw to in Stefon Diggs and Terry McLaurin. Recently, McLaurin spoke about how the two wideouts are benefiting from the veteran’s arrival as they look to bring out the best in one another.

“What I noticed about them right away is just that they’re so driven to perfect their craft,“ McLaurin said in an Aug. 21 video on the Commanders’ YouTube channel. “I think I kind of think of that Spider-Man meme where they’re both pointing at each other and the same guy on the field. You know what I mean? Like, we play with extreme passion, a love for the game, leaders on the field, vocal, and just the energy that you play with is infectious not only to your group but your quarterback and your offense.

“So having a guy who’s like-minded like that, who’s played at the highest level, who’s been All-Pro, Pro Bowl, played in the biggest situations, that helps me to see also, measure myself up to where I am in my game, and I’m an elite player as well. So we’re constantly pushing each other: who could be more open, who’s finishing down the field. And so those are little nuances of the game that I noticed in him that really have helped me.”