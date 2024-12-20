Commanders’ $37 Million Rookie QB Ties 2-Time Super Bowl Champion’s NFL Record

Few things have surprised NFL fans in 2024 as much as the immediate relevancy of the Washington Commanders under a trio of newcomers — general manager Adam Peters, head coach Dan Quinn and, most importantly, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Daniels has the Commanders at 9-5 headed into a Week 16 home game against the Philadelphia Eagles and in line for their first playoff berth since 2020 — they’ve already clinched their first winning season since 2016. Daniels is also the frontrunner to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Daniels grabbed a piece of NFL history following Week 15 when he was named NFL Rookie of the Week for the ninth time this season, lifting himself into a tie with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in 2004.

Daniels was 25-of-31 passing for 226 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions to go with 11 carries for 66 yards in a 20-19 win over the New Orleans Saints.

“Daniels’ ninth win of the Rookie of the Week award plants him as one of the best rookies ever after tying Roethlisberger, who reached this number 20 years ago back in 2004, and he will have three games left in the season in order to surpass the record as the Commanders continue to hunt for a playoff spot with much of that hanging on whether or not they can beat the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17,” Sports Illustrated’s Caleb Skinner wrote on December 19.

Daniels Changed Fortunes of Franchise

It’s hard to think of a player in recent memory who turned a franchise’s fortunes around as quickly as Daniels has since he was selected No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL draft after winning the Heisman Trophy at LSU in 2023.

Daniels has already seen the rollercoaster of emotions that can come with an NFL season. Daniels authored the NFL’s signature moment of the 2024 regular season with a 52-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass to Noah Brown as time expired to defeat the Chicago Bears in Week 8 and the Commanders’ 7-2 start was their best to a regular season since 1996.

That 7-2 start was followed by 3 consecutive losses — and a flood of doubters — before the Commanders bounced back for consecutive wins over the Tennessee Titans and Saints in their last 2 games.

The Commanders are currently in the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC and have an 85 percent chance of making the postseason, according to NFL.com.

Tough to Match Roethlisberger’s First 2 Seasons

Whether or not Daniels manages to break Roethlisberger’s record over the last 3 games of the season, he’ll be hard press to match the absolute heater the Steelers were on over Big Ben’s first 2 seasons.

Drafted No. 11 overall out of Miami of Ohio in the 2004 NFL draft, Roethlisberger ended up playing 18 seasons for the Steelers. As a rookie, he set an NFL record by going 13-0 as the starter and became the first quarterback to be named a unanimous NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 34 years.

In his second season, Roethlisberger led the Steelers to the first of 2 Super Bowl wins in his career, becoming the youngest quarterback in NFL history to win the Super Bowl at just 23 years old.