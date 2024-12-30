Commanders Pro Bowler Pops Question On Field After Playoff-Clinching Win

When we say the Washington Commanders are having a season that seems like it was pulled out of a sports movie, we only need to point to their Week 17 win over the Atlanta Falcons to underline that point.

The Commanders whipped their home fans at Northwest Stadium — and the entire NFL – into a frenzy with a 30-24 overtime win over the Falcons that clinched not only a playoff berth for the Commanders but for the Los Angeles Rams as well.

Then, in the most Hollywood of endings, Commanders Pro Bowler and NFL All-Pro special teams star Jeremy Reaves dropped to one knee behind one of the end zones and asked his girlfriend to marry him just moments after Zach Ertz caught the game-winning touchdown pass from Jayden Daniels.

Like we said. Cinematic.

“Heartwarming: Shortly after the #Commanders clinched the playoffs, Safety Jeremy Reaves proposed to his girlfriend, Mikaela Worley,” Dov Kleiman wrote on his official X account, along with a video of the moment.

Reaves and Worley were surrounded by teammates during and after the proposal, with another video from NBC Sports’ JP Finlay showing punter Tress Way chasing Reaves and Worley down in the tunnel to congratulate them.

NBC play-by-play commentator Mike Tirico broke the news of the engagement live on-air.

“Reaves played 22 snaps tonight on special teams,” Tirico said. “And of course she said ‘Yes,’ you’re headed to the playoffs!”

Reaves Part of Viral Video After Pro Bowl Nod in ’22

Reaves, a Pensacola, Florida, native, went undrafted out of South Alabama in 2018 after being named Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he was released in training camp before landing with Washington, where he’s been for his entire career.

In 2022, Reaves was part of a video that went viral showing former Washington head coach Ron Rivera informing Reaves he’d made the Pro Bowl for the first time — the same year he made first team NFL All-Pro.

Few players in the NFL can compare to the absolute menace Reaves has been on special teams throughout his career. In 62 career games he has 126 tackles. That includes a career-high 374 special teams snaps in 2022 and 271 special teams snaps this season.

Commanders Clinched First Playoff Berth Since 2020

The Commanders’ Week 17 theatrics came in front of a national television audience that watched them rally from a 17-7 deficit, with Ertz catching 2 touchdown passes in the second half and overtime.

Ertz made almost $1 million in bonuses in 1 game — which should mean an even better wedding present for Reaves.

“Zach Ertz’s game-winning touchdown catch that clinched a wild-card spot for the Commanders also was his sixth TD catch of the season, triggering a $250,000 bonus,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote. “Ertz made $250K for that catch, another $250K for going over 600 receiving yards this season, and another $250K for catching 60+ passes this season — all of which he accomplished Sunday night … Ertz caught the game-winning TD pass, made $750K in incentives, passed Ozzie Newsome to move into 9th place all-time for tight-end receiving yards.”

The Commanders are now 10-6 and in the playoffs for the first time since 2020. They’ve also clinched the team’s first winning record since 2016.

Washington hasn’t won a playoff game since 2005.