Joe Burrow Gets Clear on Commanders’ Jayden Daniels, LSU Rift

Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels is at odds with the LSU Tigers football program. An attorney representing Jayden Daniels has notified LSU that it can no longer use his name, image, or likeness.

LSU was notified in a letter sent to Tigers athletic director Verge Ausberry on Aug. 5, a copy of which ESPN obtained.

Moreover, the dispute stems from LSU allowing sophomore cornerback DJ Pickett to wear the No. 5 jersey that Daniels wore during his time at LSU, where he became the school’s third Heisman Trophy winner in 2023, per a statement from Daniels’ spokesperson.

On Aug. 13, Joe Burrow, LSU’s second Heisman Trophy winner, received a question after the Cincinnati Bengals‘ 16-14 preseason win over the Detroit Lions.

“I don’t know too much about it,” Burrow told reporters postgame. “I just heard about it a couple hours ago. I don’t necessarily have too many thoughts at this time. I just don’t know enough about the situation to have any thoughts, I would say.”

Furthermore, Burrow spoke about whether LSU ever intends to hand out his No. 9 jersey, given that it is the issue Daniels is having with the football program.

“Like, they haven’t,” Burrow added. “Yeah, they told me that they wouldn’t use it again, but you never know what happens.”

Leonard Fournette Weighs In on Jayden Daniels, LSU Issue

Moreover, another former LSU player weighed in on the situation as Leonard Fournette believes that any number can be up for grabs if it’s the right recruit that the Tigers are keen on landing.

“LSU is a well-oiled machine,” Fournette said in an Aug. 13 video from “4th and South.” “If the right recruit comes there, besides Billy Cannon, because he was the first Heisman Trophy winner at our school, their jerseys are going to be worn. Joe Burrow had a hell of a career and one of the one-of-one spectacular seasons in college football.

“I’m letting y’all know, if the right recruit comes into LSU and wants to wear No. 9, they’re going to give it to them because it’s not high school where you have your jerseys retired in high school.”

Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Gets Clear Message on No. 5

Fournette also noted that Daniels and other former LSU great players shouldn’t try to hold down a number. Having players down the road wear those numbers adds to the legacy of those numbers, as he noted that the No. 7 at LSU has a lot of aura due to the players who have worn it.

“Should LSU retire No. 5? Hell no,” Fournette added. “No. 7’s not retired. No. 9 is not retired. People got to understand when guys come, they’re going to want those numbers because, guess what? Guys like myself, you, Jayden, Joe, Ja’Marr [Chase], Tyrann [Mathieu], we have made those numbers the numbers at the school.

“So why not pass on a legacy? And I think even Jayden Daniels suing the school, it’s nonsense to me, because Jay, bro, it’s bigger than you, dog. You have created a name for yourself that people want. You have young guys who want to come to that school and do the same things you have done.”