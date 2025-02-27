Former $120 Million Super Bowl Champion QB Could Be Solution for Commanders

The Washington Commanders thrived in 2024 with a veteran backup quarterback behind rookie Jayden Daniels on his way to being named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Now that Marcus Mariota is a free agent and looks to be a popular — and expensive — insurance policy at backup quarterback for a plethora of teams, the Commanders might be smart to try and emulate that balance on their roster.

One free agent quarterback who could fit nicely into that role would be former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco, who has spent the last 5 seasons as a trusted backup after spending a decade as the starter for the Baltimore Ravens.

Flacco is ranked as the No. 5 quarterback available in free agency in the 2025 cycle from Sharp Football Analysis.

Decade of Domination in Baltimore

Flacco spent 2024 with the Indianapolis Colts on a 1-year, $4.5 million contract — a number that will likely drop to something in the realm of a 1-year, $3 million contract in 2025.

It’s worth pointing out that Flacco still has value almost 2 decades into his NFL career. Flacco will be in his 18th NFL season in 2025 after he was drafted by the Ravens in the first round of the 2008 NFL draft (No. 18 overall) out of the University of Delaware.

After New England Patriots special teams star Matthew Slater retired following the 2023 season, Flacco was the only remaining active NFL player from the 2008 draft. For comparison’s sake, another player selected in the first round in 2008 has already been hired and fired as an NFL head coach — No. 10 overall pick Jerod Mayo.

Flacco was a star for the Ravens for the first decade of his career. In 11 seasons as the starter in Baltimore, Flacco led the franchise to the AFC Championship Game 3 times and won a Super Bowl following the 2012 season when he tied Joe Montana’s postseason record with 11 touchdowns and no interceptions.

In a 34-31 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII, Flacco went 22-of-33 passing for 287 yards and 3 touchdowns on the way to being named Super Bowl MVP.

That Flacco did so in a season where he was entering free agency made his performance all the more brilliant. He cashed in during the offseason with a 6-year, $120 million contract — the largest contract for a quarterback in NFL history at the time.

Flacco in Journeyman Stage of NFL Career

Flacco was replaced by 2-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson as the Ravens’ starter midway through the 2018 season and was traded to the Denver Broncos following the season in exchange for a fourth round pick.

Flacco went 2-6 as the starter for the Broncos in 2019 before neck surgery ended his season and he was released when he failed to pass a physical. Since then, Flacco has been a high level backup for 4 different teams — the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns and the Colts.

Flacco was brilliant with the Browns in 2023, when he joined the team in Week 13 and went 4-1 as the starter down the stretch to lead the Browns to the playoffs. Flacco was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year following the season.