Commanders Trade Pitch Flips Top Draft Pick for Projected $70 Million CB

The Washington Commanders‘ outlook for this season has gotten steadily worse over the course of the summer and the team may need to do something drastic to change the narrative both on and off the field.

One option is to make a splashy trade for a player at a position of need, which could present itself to the Commanders in the form of Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report authored a trade pitch on Wednesday, September 9 that would see Washington send Pittsburgh a first-round pick in 2027 in return for Porter, who is currently embroiled in a contract dispute with the Steelers as he heads into the final season of his rookie contract.

Joey Porter Jr. May Not Prove Worth Contract He Will Command

The primary concern with such a move is that not only will the Commanders have to send out an incredibly valuable draft asset in a loaded 2027 class to acquire Porter, they will then have to ink him to a longterm deal at a lofty price point.

Spotrac projects Porter’s market value at $70.3 million over a new three-year deal, which equates to approximately $23.4 million annually. That would place Porter 10th on the list of highest-paid cornerbacks based on annual average salary.

Meanwhile, Porter’s overall player grade on Pro Football Focus in 2025 was 67.6, which slotted him 36th overall out of 114 CBs who saw enough snaps at the position to qualify.

Beyond the risk of a multiyear overpay for Porter is the opportunity cost the Commanders would surrender in the form of a first-round pick.

Washington selected seventh in the first round last season. If things are as bad as some reports out of training camp indicate, including the notion that the Commanders may be fielding the franchise’s most inept offensive line in decades, then they are likely to find themselves picking inside the top 10 yet again next April.

Commanders Probably Shouldn’t Sacrifice 1st-Round Pick in 2027 for Joey Porter Jr.

Porter is a good player, but he has his limitations in zone coverage and as a run defender. The Steelers selected him early in Round 2 back in 2023, and while he has gotten off to a good start in the NFL, Porter has not established himself as among the very best at his position.

Meanwhile, the need for quarterbacks in the upcoming draft is great, which will create an opportunity for teams like Washington that may pick high but already have the QB position figured out.

Say the Commanders end up picking seventh again — they are liable to land a player who might otherwise be a top three pick in an elite class four or five spots lower than he would normally be available.

“The Commanders had an underwhelming preseason as they continue to adjust to new offensive coordinator David Blough and defensive coordinator Daronte Jones,” Jeff Howe of The Athletic wrote Wednesday. “There’s internal belief that Blough and quarterback Jayden Daniels are well-suited for one another, but there’s been some growing pains. The injuries on defense have disrupted their rhythm on that side, as well.”

If Washington appeared closer to viable contention in 2026, then making a move for a player like Porter might be more sensible. But the Commanders should probably assume a macro view of the team-building process at this point, which means taking whatever their medicine happens to be this season as they work toward a brighter future for the franchise in 2027 and beyond.