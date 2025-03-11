Commanders’ Pro Bowl DT Cashes in With $60 Million Deal in NFC North

It shouldn’t have come as a surprise, but former Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen didn’t stay unemployed for very long.

Perhaps the more surprising thing is exactly how desired Allen’s services were, cashing out with a 3-year, $60 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North just days after he was released by the Commanders.

“Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen has reached an agreement with the Vikings on a three-year, $60 million contract,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on March 11.

Schefter and Jeremy Fowler reported on March 10 that Allen was scheduled for a visit with the Minnesota Vikings to kick off the NFL’s legal tampering period in free agency.

From ESPN: “Free agent DT Jonathan Allen‘s visit to Minnesota … makes sense from a need standpoint. The Vikings haven’t had a classic interior disruptor in the two seasons Brian Flores has been their defensive coordinator, forcing some creative personnel usage. Allen and Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell overlapped in Washington when O’Connell was an assistant coach there.”

Allen Played His Entire Career With Commanders

Allen is a 2-time Pro Bowler who has played his entire career with the Commanders, who selected him in the first round (No. 17 overall) of the 2017 NFL draft after an All-American career at Alabama. Washington released Allen on March 17 and cleared $16.35 million in salary cap space, as he was headed into the final season of the 4-year, $72 million contract extension he signed in July 2021.

The Commanders wasted little time finding a replacement for Allen, signing former San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw to a 3-year, $45 million free agent contract on March 10.

Time in Washington Mostly Without Winning

It’s unfortunate for Allen that the Commanders finally became a contender almost a decade into his career, because he’s arguably been one of the NFL’s best interior defensive linemen for the last decade on some truly awful teams.

Take into account the only season before 2024 that Allen played in the postseason was in 2020, when the Commanders backed into the playoffs with a 7-9 record and lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card Round. Washington’s 12-5 record in 2024 was the first winning season with Allen on the roster.

Allen made consecutive Pro Bowls in 2021 and 2022 — a stretch in which he had 127 tackles, 16.5 sacks, 36 TFL and 47 QB hits. Allen signed a 4-year, $72 million contract extension before the 2021 season.

Before Allen’s release, the Commanders had $162 million in contracts wrapped up in 2 defensive tackles with Allen and 2018 first round pick Daron Payne, who signed a 4-year, $90 million contract extension in March 2023. That was an unsustainable number, although adding Kinlaw for the amount they did defies logic as well.

Allen’s most famous moment as a Commander came midway through the 2023 season — a year in which the team would go 4-13 — when he authored an epic rant following a 14-7 loss to the New York Giants after he was asked if the losing had begun to get to him.

“(Expletive) yes it does,” Allen said. “I’m (expletive) tired of this (expletive). (Expletive) tired of this (expletive) . It’s been seven (expletive) years of the same (expletive). I’m tired of this (expletive).”