Commanders Trade Pitch Nets Deep-Threat WR After Stefon Diggs Signing

The Washington Commanders just signed Stefon Diggs as their WR2, but when it comes to depth at crucial position groups in the NFL the old adage that one can have too much of a good thing doesn’t really apply.

With that in mind, and in the context of how thin the WR room was behind Terry McLaurin before the team finally brought Diggs in on Wednesday, August 5, Seth Walder of ESPN proposed a trade that could add an element currently missing from the Commanders’ collection of pass-catchers.

Walder proposed a trade between Washington and the New England Patriots that would swap a fifth-round draft pick in 2027 for deep-threat wideout Kayshon Boutte.

Kayshon Boutte No Longer Fits Well on Patriots’ Roster After Major Offseason Additions

Walder added an editorial note to the trade pitch following the Diggs’ one-year signing, explaining that his suggestion came prior to that development.

Still, the deal could work given the minimal price the Commanders would have to pay and the fact that the additions of two highly-paid wideout to the Patriots’ roster this offseason may push Boutte to the very edge of the WR rotation.

“Boutte is entering the final year of his rookie contract and became a natural trade candidate once the Patriots signed Romeo Doubs in free agency and traded for A.J. Brown,” Walder wrote. “Those transactions bumped Boutte down the depth chart in a wide receivers room that also features Mack Hollins and Kyle Williams.”

Boutte’s skill set might also mix well with a top two pairing of McLaurin and Diggs in Washington.

“Boutte is coming off a mini-breakout season in which he had 33 receptions for 551 receiving yards and six touchdowns on a career-best 1.65 yards per route run,” Walder continued. “He has the most vertical route profile in the NFL, as 31% of his routes last season were either go routes or deep fades, miles ahead of the next-highest wide receiver (min. 300 routes), Quentin Johnston at 24%.”

Rookie Antonio Williams, Stefon Diggs Might Render Fewer Snaps for Kayshon Boutte in Washington

Diggs, who was Boutte’s teammate on the AFC champion Patriots last season, is the clear WR2 option now and provides the Commanders with a top three that works: McLaurin, Diggs and third-round rookie Antonio Williams who will probably line up in the slot most frequently.

However, the position group still lacks significant depth behind those three players, with Dyami Brown, Jaylin Lane, Treylon Burks and Van Jefferson rounding out the room at this point in the preseason.

Washington is liable to cut at least one of those four players to get down to six wideouts by the time the initial 53-man roster is due to the league at the end of August. But releasing two of those players wouldn’t be any hardship to the Commanders’ offense, and sending a mid-Day 3 pick to New England next year for Boutte wouldn’t be, either.

The question is whether such a draft asset is worth the return given that Boutte might not see as many snaps with Diggs now on the team and Washington incentivized to use Williams in three-WR sets as a rookie upon whom the team spent a meaningful draft pick.

That said, there is no guarantee Williams will step in and thrive right away. Beyond that, there are injury possibilities to consider. McLaurin, for instance, missed seven games last season due to health concerns and will play in 2026 at 31 years old.