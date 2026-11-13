Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Praised for ‘Kobe Bryant Poise’ Against Giants

The Washington Commanders entered Thursday night’s road game against the first-place New York Giants knowing they are essentially facing a second half of the season where every game is a playoff game.

With their season on the line and the chips down, the Commanders delivered a 24-21 comeback win on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Jayden Daniels to Stefon Diggs with under one minute left in the fourth quarter.

“Commanders keep their season alive,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on X.

Daniels and Diggs heroics were even more remarkable because they came after back-to-back interceptions by Daniels — his first two interceptions of the year.

The win improved the Commanders to 3-5-1 and improved Daniels to 4-0-1 against the Giants for his career.

“In an absolute must-win spot, the Commanders do what they haven’t done enough this season and make the big plays in the big spots,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on X. “They’re still alive in the NFC East.”

“So apparently it was good that Daniels threw some interceptions. (not really) … But his strength is shaking off bad plays,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on X. “He did that tonight.”

Jayden Daniels Coming Off Rough Stretch

Daniels’ steely reserve was on full display for everyone after what has been, to put it kindly, a rough stretch dating back to the start of the 2025 season.

Daniels missed 10 games due to injuries in 2025 after earning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2024 and going 12-5 — the Commanders went 5-12 in 2025.

He’s already missed three games this season with a dislocated left elbow.

Daniels finished 23-of-33, passing for 249 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions, and added 28 rushing yards.

More Praise Rolls in for Jayden Daniels

Daniels earned the praise that was coming his way following the win over the Giants.

“Kobe Bryant, poise,” Diggs told NFL on Prime’s Kaylee Hartung. “He didn’t flinch, he looked the exact same. He knew he was going to have a chance to win, he echoed that and I feel like we rallied behind him.”

“Jayden Daniels has never lost to the Giants, still,” Jay Daniels MVP wrote on their official X account.