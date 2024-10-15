Commanders Predicted to Land $141 Million Edge Rusher From AFC West

While the Washington Commanders are focused on the now, when they have a shot at not just their first winning season since 2016 but possibly winning their first playoff game since 2005.

Even though the Commanders must live in that moment, it’s prudent to keep an eye on the future with a nucleus of young talent led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Washington could be good for years to come and eventually they will need reinforcements.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder thinks a major piece of those reinforcements could be on the way via free agency in 2025, predicting the Commanders will make a play to sign veteran edge rusher, 5-time NFL All-Pro and 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack.

Mack, who currently plays for the Los Angeles Chargers, is in the final season of a 6-year, $141 million contract extension he signed with the Chicago Bears in 2018.