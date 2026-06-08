Commanders Lauded for ‘NFL’s Best Offseason Move’ With $11 Million Free Agent

To get back into the NFC Playoffs, the Washington Commanders are going to need some added-value production somewhere — a player or players getting paid way less than what the numbers indicate they would.

Nowhere could that premium be more on display than with veteran edge rusher and former 1st round pick K’Lavon Chaisson and the 1-year, $11 million free-agent contract he signed in March.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton singled out signing Chaisson as 1 of the NFL’s best offseason moves and made the astute point that Chaisson put up almost similar numbers in 2025 to fellow Commanders’ edge rusher Odafe Oweh, who signed a 4-year, $96 million contract in March.

“The Washington Commanders’ prized free-agent pickup is Odafe Oweh, who signed a four-year, $96 million contract,” Moton wrote. “K’Lavon Chaisson posted comparable 2025 pass-rushing numbers to Oweh’s, finishing with the same number of sacks (7.5) and one fewer pressure. Yet he signed a one-year, $11 million contract. Chaisson is a free-agent steal who will shine on a prove-it deal.”

Chaisson spent 2025 with the New England Patriots on a 1-year, $3 million contract and helped lead them to a Super Bowl appearance.

During a livestream, Chaisson said he turned down an offer from the New Orleans Saints — reportedly for $39 million — to come play for the Commanders.

“With the Saints, I don’t know what their offense is going to be like,” Chaisson said. “With the Commanders, at least I know we’re going to be in some kind of playoff race.

“K’Lavon Chaisson and Odafe Oweh totaled almost twice as many pressures in 2025 as any other player currently on the Commanders roster,” NextGen Stats wrote on its official X account. “Chaisson also totaled 16 pressures and 3 sacks in four postseason games.”

K’Lavon Chaisson Part of Legendary LSU Team

Chaisson, 6-foot-3 and 254 pounds, was the star defensive player on arguably the greatest college football team of all time with LSU in 2019, when the Tigers went 15-0 and won the College Football Playoff National Championship.

That team featured an NFL record 14 draft picks, including 5 1st round picks led by Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow along with NFL All-Pro wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson.

On defense, though, it was Chaisson’s time to shine with 60 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 13.5 TFL, and 6 quarterback hurries along with 2 passes broken up and 1 forced fumble.

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Chaisson in the 1st round (No. 20 overall) but let him become a free agent after 4 seasons in which he never developed into a full-time starter and only had 5.0 sacks total — it’s also worth pointing out Chaisson played for 4 different head coaches in those 4 seasons.

Chaisson signed a 1-year, $2.5 million free agent contract with the Carolina Panthers but was released before he even played a game. He spent the rest of 2024 with the Las Vegas Raiders before signing a 1-year, $3 million contract with the Patriots.

Commanders Made Big Moves to Improve Defense

It’s impossible to look at the moves made by the Commanders in free agency and not feel like they’ve vastly improved their defense.

Things kicked off with the move for Oweh, who had 7.5 sacks for the Chargers over the final 12 games of the regular season.

It continued on Tuesday, signing 2-time Super Bowl champion inside linebacker Leo Chenal away from the Kansas City Chiefs on a 3-year, $24.75 million free agent contract.

The Commanders doubled down on defense in the 1st round of the 2026 NFL draft, taking Ohio State inside linebacker Sonny Styles with the No. 7 overall pick.