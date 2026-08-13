Commanders New Edge Rusher Opens Eyes Ahead of Preseason Opener

The Washington Commanders offense, particularly the wideouts, has received a lot of attention during training camp. That continued Wednesday when the unit performed well at a joint practice against the Miami Dolphins.

But the Commanders had standouts on defense as well, including free agent signee K’Lavon Chaisson.

On Thursday, Fansided’s Riggo’s Rag’s Dean Jones included Chaisson on his list of five winners from the joint practice versus the Dolphins.

“Chaisson was relentless coming off the edge, generating pressure while also becoming impactful against the run. His partnership with Oweh is flourishing, and it might be the combination Daronte Jones goes with in the regular season,” wrote Jones.

“This dominance was not a flash in the pan, either. It’s the same consistency Chaisson has displayed over camp and during last season’s breakout with the New England Patriots.”

The Commanders added Chaisson on a 1-year, $11 million contract this offseason. With the New England Patriots last season, he had 7.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 18 quarterback hits.

Chaisson’s 7.5 sacks was second for the AFC champion Patriots in 2025. It was also a career best for the seventh-year edge rusher.

K’Lavon Chaisson Shines for Commanders at Joint Practice

The Commanders revamped their defense, particularly the linebacker corps, this offseason. There’s still roughly a month to go until the regular season, but those decisions are already paying dividends.

Washington’s front seven impressed multiple insiders against the Dolphins on Wednesday. Chaisson was part of that group, but Jones appeared to want to highlight Chaisson in part because he’s flown a bit under the radar.

“The defensive front seven caused absolute havoc against the Dolphins. They were fast, aggressive, and looked in sync. Big-money signing Odafe Oweh gained plaudits for his outstanding contribution, but K’Lavon Chaisson continues to stand out in the best possible way,” wrote Jones.

“Chaisson was somewhat overlooked compared to the Oweh signing. He penned a one-year deal, betting on himself in the hope of earning a much bigger payday next year. Based on his imposing performances over the summer, he might just get it.”

Combined with rookie inside linebacker Sonny Styles, the Commanders have three new starting linebackers. Chaisson is the least likely new starter that will be a long-term solution, but he could play a vital role this fall.

Commanders Edge Rushing Depth Entering Preseason

The Commanders picked Styles at No. 7 overall in the first round. But the team also selected edge rusher Joshua Josephs in the fifth.

Depending on how the preseason goes, Josephs could play an important role behind Chaisson this season. Washington also has edge rushers Dorance Armstrong, Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Drake Jackson, T.J. Maguranyanga and D.J. Johnson on the training camp roster.

With the starting front seven playing well for the Commanders on Wednesday, the team might not play Chaisson and Oweh much, if at all, in the preseason opener. The Commanders will face the Dolphins again Friday night.

But it figures to be a crucial night for Washington’s depth players, as the coaching staff begins to make roster decisions.