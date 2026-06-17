Commanders’ Big Free Agent Addition Setting Super Bowl Tone Early

The Washington Commanders invested heavily in free agency during the offseason. The team spent nearly $260 million on veteran signings, the third most in the league. Over $86 million of that total was spent specifically on edge rushers. One of Washington’s new pass-rush specialists, K’Lavon Chaisson, is coming off a Super Bowl run with the New England Patriots.

Chaisson spoke with the media about his integration into the team so far and what he brings to the table.

“Vibes been good,” Chaisson told reporters following Mandatory Minicamp. Energy’s been great! Been excited to be the last couple of months around the team. Around the new faces, around the new energy within the building. And it’s exciting! I feel it in every play that we make on the field, offense and defense. And I feel it throughout the building…the excitement that’s going into the year, so, looking forward to it.”

K’Lavon Chaisson Knows What It Takes To Make It To The Super Bowl

Washington is looking for a bounce-back season after coming one game shy of a Super Bowl back in 2024. However, the 2026 Commanders are very different from the 2024 version. As Chaisson mentioned, there are plenty of new faces in the building, not just for him, but for everyone.

One of those new faces in particular is first-year defensive coordinator Daronte Jones. When asked about his impressions of Jones’ defense and how it fits his strengths, Chaisson responded with, “I think his biggest thing, man, is everybody is just X’s on the board…everybody has just a role within the defense to make a play. And whenever your name is called, you make that play. So I just think that that falls along with anybody and everybody and as long as you have that opportunity, that’s a good place to be.”

When asked about what he specifically brings to the defense himself, Chaisson spoke confidently, stating, “Relentless motor, excitement, knowledge, IQ, a sense of urgency. Getting a chance to be a part of the big dance last year. Knowing the attention to detail that it requires to make it there, and obviously, to accomplish that, that goal. So that’s what I feel like I bring to the defense.”

Chaisson is looking to bring a championship mentality and set a Super Bowl tone early as the defense begins to round itself out under Jones and during the offseason.

Media Doesn’t Know What To Expect From Commanders in 2026

The Washington Commanders may be one of the hardest teams to judge heading into next season. Two years removed from an NFC Championship game appearance, but entering a season two years later with hardly the same team.

Good Morning Football host Manti Te’o overtly stated on the show this morning, “I don’t know what to expect of the 2026 Commanders.”

When discussing their upcoming season, he highlighted how, seemingly overnight, they moved on from well-known names like Bobby Wagner, Von Miller, Austin Ekeler, and even Kliff Kingsbury, replacing them with younger, less-known talent.

One of his biggest points was that the new offensive coordinator, David Blough, has as many years of coaching experience as Jayden Daniels has at the NFL level.

His remarks weren’t negative, just more curious overall. He finished his statement with, “I don’t know what to expect, but what I will say is Jayden Daniels has taught us to never sleep on the Commanders.”

Wise sentiment, because while Washington has a refreshed roster, their main core remains intact. With Jayden Daniels under center, Dan Quinn at the helm, and the wealth of explosiveness they now possess, they could find themselves back on track next year.