Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury Named ‘Top Candidate’ for NFC North Opening

The Washington Commanders may have given offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury a second lease on life as an NFL head coach.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Morning on December 1 that Kingsbury was a “top candidate” to become the next head coach of the Chicago Bears after Matt Eberflus was fired on November 29.

“Here’s an interesting name to watch, Kliff Kingsbury, of course worked with Caleb Williams at USC and now thriving as the (offensive coordinator) of the Washington Commanders,” Rapoport said. “Certainly a name to keep an eye on.”

Kingsbury was one of a handful of names Rapoport reported have been linked to what should be a coveted job, in large part because of the chance to work with Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft and the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner.

A pair of Detroit Lions assistant coaches — offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn — as well as Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady and former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel are all also candidates.

Kingsbury, Williams Worked Together in 2023

While the ties between Kingsbury and Williams are obvious, they deserve a closer look as to whether or not it was a good connection.

Kingsbury was a senior offensive analyst for USC in 2023 and worked directly with Williams the season following his Heisman win. It was a year in which Williams, despite still going No. 1 overall in the draft, experienced a serious regression in play.

USC went 11-3 in 2022 while Williams threw for 4,537, 52 touchdowns and 5 interceptions with 52 total touchdowns. In 2023, USC went 7-5 while Williams threw for 3,333 yards, 30 touchdowns and 5 interceptions with 41 total touchdowns.

So if you’re making the argument that Kingsbury should be the Bears’ next head coach because of his familiarity with Williams, it’s worth pointing out that Williams was discernibly worse once Kingsbury began coaching him.

Kingsbury Has Failed as Head Coach Twice Already

While Kingsbury’s name was being floated as a possible replacement for Eberflus even before he was hired, it’s tough to look past the fact that Kingsbury has failed dramatically at his two previous head coaching stops.

ESPN’s Pat McAfee tossed Kingsbury’s name out as a possible replacement for Eberful on an episode of “The Pat McAfee Show” on November 12.

“… is (the next Bears head coach) another guy calling plays for a team with a dominant, historic offense and another rookie quarterback in Kliff Kingsbury?” McAfee asked rhetorically. “It could be.”

On the college level, Kingsbury went 35-40 overall in 6 seasons as Texas Tech’s head coach despite having either 2018 NFL draft No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield or 2-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes as his starting quarterback for four seasons.

The Arizona Cardinals hired Kingsbury as their head coach right after he was fired by Texas Tech. He coached the Cardinals from 2019 to 2022, going 28-37-1 with a 4-13 record in his final season. In 10 seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech and with the Cardinals, Kingsbury has had just 3 winning seasons.

Chicago isn’t the only job Kingsbury has been linked to — he’s also been rumored to be a candidate to the next head coach of the New York Giants if the team were to part ways with Brian Daboll following the season.