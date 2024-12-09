Commanders Urged to Sign Former $50 Million Free Agent Offensive Tackle

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins.

The Washington Commanders have managed to win in 2024 without an established offensive line. It’s a group that has appeared to be somewhat patchwork at times with rotating starters protecting rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels‘ blind side at left offensive tackle with Cornelius Lucas and rookie Brandon Coleman.

Things haven’t been much better on the right side of the line, where right offensive tackle Andrew Wylie missed a Week 13 win over the Tennessee Titans with a concussion and it’s not clear whether or not he’ll be back for a stretch run that kicks off at the New Orleans Saints in Week 15.

That’s why Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder thinks the Commanders should at least explore signing free agent offensive tackle La’el Collins to add offensive line depth for a team that’s 8-5 and trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020.