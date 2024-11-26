Commanders Should Sign Former Pro Bowl RB to Help Backfield After Injuries

As if things weren’t already going bad for the Washington Commanders after 3 consecutive losses dropped them to 7-5 and teetering on the edge of the NFC playoff picture, injuries might end up being the defining story for the team in the second half of the season.

More specifically, Commanders running backs continue to succumb to injuries.

In a 34-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12, both Brian Robinson (ankle) and Austin Ekeler (concussion) both went down and it’s highly doubtful either will return for Week 13 against the Tennessee Titans before a much needed bye in Week 14.

That’s why the Commanders need to consider bringing in outside help in the form of veteran free agent running back Latavius Murray, a former Pro Bowler who might be able to step in and help the team survive for a few weeks as they try to navigate the road back to winning.

Murray is in his 12th NFL season and spent 2023 with the Buffalo Bills, where he had 419 yards from scrimmage — 300 rushing and 119 receiving — and 4 touchdowns in 4 starts as the oldest running back in the NFL.

Murray, 34 years old, told Go Long’s Tyler Dunne that he didn’t want his age to be a factor in whether a team gives him another shot to play in the league.

“… when we start to hit that certain age, we’re a lot more scrutinized than other positions,” Murray told Long in May 2024. “I know the quarterback position doesn’t do what we do. But our position? You hit 30, they’re thinking, ‘Why would we even consider this?’ I want to remove that stigma. I’m motivated to prove that you could play longer.”

Pro Bowl Season Highlights Journeyman NFL Career

Murray has bounced all over the league in his 11 seasons in the NFL since the Oakland Raiders selected him in the sixth round (No. 181 overall) of the 2013 NFL draft out of UCF.

While Murray has played for 6 NFL teams — including 2 stints with the New Orleans Saints — he had his best season with the Raiders and made his only Pro Bowl in 2015 after he rushed for 1,066 yards and 6 touchdowns to go with 41 receptions for 232 yards.

Murray had over 1,000 yards of total offense in 2015 and 2016 and has over 800 yards of total offense in 7 out of 11 seasons, including 892 yards of total offense and 6 touchdowns for the Saints and Denver Broncos in 2022.

Through 11 seasons, Murray has $22.1 million in career earnings.

Ekeler, Robinson Both Have Struggled With Injuries

Ekeler is in concussion protocol after his second concussion of the season and appeared to be completely unconscious following a hit late in the loss to the Cowboys.

Both Robinson and Ekeler have missed games due to injuries this season — Robinson 3 games with an ankle injury and Ekeler 1 game with his first concussion.

Murray, on the other hand, has remained the top free agent running back available for most of the season, according to Sharp Football Analysis. He also seems like he’d be a better option than what seem to be the Commanders’ current best option in third-string running back Jeremy McNichols, who is fourth on the team with 44 carries for 217 yards and 4 touchdowns.