Commanders 1st Round Pick Sonny Styles Projected to Lead NFL in Key Stat

Given free rein over the middle of the Washington Commanders‘ defense as a rookie in 2026, it will be interesting to see exactly how high No. 7 overall pick and inside linebacker Sonny Styles can fly.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport predicts that’s going to end with Styles doing something pretty incredible — leading the NFL in tackles as a rookie.

“It has been a while since a rookie led the NFL in total tackles—the last time it happened was 2018, when Shaquille Leonard of the Indianapolis Colts went from second-round selection to 163 stops and 111 solos,” Davenport wrote. “That drought is going to end this year … The talent is not in question. He should start from Day 1 and will likely wear the ‘green dot’ helmet communicator, which would put him in an every-down role. There is not much competition around Styles for tackles, and the Commanders defense could be on the field a lot in 2026. Add it all together, and you have the recipe for a massive first season statistically for Styles.”

Styles showed that kind of ability at Ohio State the last 2 seasons, with 100 tackles in 2024 on the way to winning a national championship and 82 tackles in 2025 in 2 fewer games.

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks led the NFL with 183 tackles in 2025, and linebacker Bobby Wagner led the Commanders with 162 tackles.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Hardy Nickerson set the NFL single-season record with 214 tackles in 1993.

Commanders Ready to Build Defense Around Styles

The Commanders were counting their stars after the 6-foot-5, 244-pound Styles dropped to them at No. 7 overall and signed him to a 4-year, $37.2 million contract.

“The Commanders are selecting Ohio State LB Sonny Styles with the No. 7 overall pic,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirove wrote on his official X account on April 23. “A massive addition to Dan Quinn’s defense — and a dream come true for him to fall to No. 7.”

“The fourth-ranked player on PFF’s big board falling to 12th overall would be quite a surprise, but we have seen elite front-seven combine performers fall in drafts before,” PFF’s Daire Carragher wrote. “It is also worth noting that many evaluators do not classify linebacker as a premium position. You can trust Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys to stop the slide and claim the headlines. Beyond his physical attributes, Styles excelled at getting ball carriers to the ground this past season. He led the team in PFF tackling grade (91.6) and recorded just two missed tackles on 90 total attempts.”

Styles Wowed Scouts at NFL Scouting Combine

In front of all of the NFL’s most important decision makers at the NFL scouting combine in February, Styles not only ran the 40-yard in a blazing, 4.46 seconds and broad jumped 11-feet, 2 inches, he registered a mind-melting 43.5-inch vertical leap — the best anyone at his position has jumped in over 20 years.

“To put Styles’ vertical jump into context, it was better than Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson, who at 6-5, 239 pounds, had a 42½-inch vertical jump at the 2007 combine,” ESPN’s Jeff Legwold wrote. “Styles’ jump was also better than current Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori, whose 43-inch jump was the best at the 2025 combine.”