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Commanders Listed As Top Fit For Ex-Cowboys All-Pro

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 03: Trevon Diggs #7 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Most expect the Washington Commanders to dip into the Diggs business, whether it’s acquiring the wide receiver, cornerback, or both.

As Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay listed out the ideal fits for some of the top defensive free agents, he unsurprisingly landed on the Commanders for Trevon Diggs.

Commanders Listed As Top Fit For Ex-Cowboys All-Pro

Dallas Cowboys v Pittsburgh Steelers

GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 06: Trevon Diggs #7 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

“Joining the Washington Commanders could instantly rejuvenate Diggs. A move to the nation’s capital would reunite the corner with Dan Quinn, Dallas’ defensive coordinator during his pair of Pro Bowl seasons,” Kay wrote.

“That familiarity, comfort and schematic fit would allow Diggs to hit the ground running. He’d also have a clear path towards playing time, with the Commanders currently lacking depth in the secondary.”

Trevon Diggs’ NFL Career

Dallas Cowboys v Chicago Bears

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 21: Trevon Diggs #7 of the Dallas Cowboys in action against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 21, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The NFL will soon find out if the 27-year-old corner’s best days are truly behind him.

After entering the league out of Alabama as a second-round pick for the Dallas Cowboys, Diggs quickly established himself as a force in the Dallas secondary.

As a rookie, Diggs racked up 58 tackles, 1.0 sack, and three interceptions.

In year two, Diggs played in 16 games. He had 52 tackles and led the NFL in interceptions with 11 total. Two of those went for scores, also a league-leading stat.

When Diggs reached the 2022 for Dallas, he collected his career-high in tackles with 59. While he didn’t come close to coming up with double-digit picks, Diggs still forced three turnovers with interceptions that year.

Then, the injuries popped up. In 2023, Diggs played in just two games after tearing his ACL. He returned for 11 games in the following year, producing 52 tackles and two interceptions.

During the 2025 season, Diggs struggled to live up to his contract with the Cowboys. In eight games, the star corner had just 25 tackles and zero interceptions. The brewing issues with ownership ended up leading to Diggs’ release from Dallas.

The Green Bay Packers picked up Diggs via waivers. He played in one regular season game, and one playoff game. Diggs had just three tackles with the Packers.

Should The Commanders Take A Chance?

Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys

GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 28: Trevon Diggs #7 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up against the Green Bay Packers before the game at AT&T Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

There’s a reason that Diggs is still available, roughly one month before training camp opens up.

However, that doesn’t mean Diggs shouldn’t be on a team next season. If head coach Dan Quinn feels that Diggs can revive his value within his defensive system on the Commanders, then Washington shouldn’t hesitate to give him a chance.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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