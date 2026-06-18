Most expect the Washington Commanders to dip into the Diggs business, whether it’s acquiring the wide receiver, cornerback, or both.

As Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay listed out the ideal fits for some of the top defensive free agents, he unsurprisingly landed on the Commanders for Trevon Diggs.

Commanders Listed As Top Fit For Ex-Cowboys All-Pro

“Joining the Washington Commanders could instantly rejuvenate Diggs. A move to the nation’s capital would reunite the corner with Dan Quinn, Dallas’ defensive coordinator during his pair of Pro Bowl seasons,” Kay wrote.

“That familiarity, comfort and schematic fit would allow Diggs to hit the ground running. He’d also have a clear path towards playing time, with the Commanders currently lacking depth in the secondary.”

Trevon Diggs’ NFL Career

The NFL will soon find out if the 27-year-old corner’s best days are truly behind him.

After entering the league out of Alabama as a second-round pick for the Dallas Cowboys, Diggs quickly established himself as a force in the Dallas secondary.

As a rookie, Diggs racked up 58 tackles, 1.0 sack, and three interceptions.

In year two, Diggs played in 16 games. He had 52 tackles and led the NFL in interceptions with 11 total. Two of those went for scores, also a league-leading stat.

When Diggs reached the 2022 for Dallas, he collected his career-high in tackles with 59. While he didn’t come close to coming up with double-digit picks, Diggs still forced three turnovers with interceptions that year.

Then, the injuries popped up. In 2023, Diggs played in just two games after tearing his ACL. He returned for 11 games in the following year, producing 52 tackles and two interceptions.

During the 2025 season, Diggs struggled to live up to his contract with the Cowboys. In eight games, the star corner had just 25 tackles and zero interceptions. The brewing issues with ownership ended up leading to Diggs’ release from Dallas.

The Green Bay Packers picked up Diggs via waivers. He played in one regular season game, and one playoff game. Diggs had just three tackles with the Packers.

Should The Commanders Take A Chance?

There’s a reason that Diggs is still available, roughly one month before training camp opens up.

However, that doesn’t mean Diggs shouldn’t be on a team next season. If head coach Dan Quinn feels that Diggs can revive his value within his defensive system on the Commanders, then Washington shouldn’t hesitate to give him a chance.