Commanders Lose All-Pro WR Deebo Samuel to NFC Contender

The San Francisco 49ers are bringing back 1 of their best wide receivers in recent memory after just 1 year away, signing former NFL All-Pro Deebo Samuel to a 1-year, $7 million contract.

Samuel was traded from the 49ers to the Washington Commanders before the 2025 season.

“Reunion: Free agent WR Deebo Samuel is signing back with the #49ers, sources say. The former #Commanders and SF pass-catcher returns where it all began,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Thursday night. “From 2019-2024, Deebo Samuel became a star in SF with Kyle Shanahan’s offense. Now, after a year in Washington, he’s back.”

Samuel is the only wide receiver in NFL history with at least 20 receiving touchdowns and 20 rushing touchdowns.

ESPN put Samuel at No. 5 on its list of the NFL’s “Top Available Free Agents” just 1 month from the start of training camp.

“Samuel caught 72 passes and scored five touchdowns in his one season with the Commanders, with 63.7% of his receiving totals coming after the catch,” ESPN’s Matt Bowen wrote. “A power strider, he would benefit from a system that allows him to get loose on catch-and-run targets.”

Unfortunate Timing for Samuel in Washington

When the Commanders sent the 49ers a 5th-round pick for Samuel before the 2025 season, it was hoping he would be 1 of the final pieces on a Super Bowl contender.

The reason they got him at such a bargain was that Samuel seemed overweight and unmotivated in 2024 — questions he put to rest when he showed up fit and ready to produce for the Commanders.

Samuel finished with 802 yards of total offense and 6 touchdowns, but rarely got to play alongside the 2 players he was brought in to help the most. Quarterback Jayden Daniels missed 10 games due to injuries, while McLaurin missed a career-high 7 games.

Uncertainty Around 1st-Round Pick Forced Move

It’s probably not a coincidence that Samuel signed on the same day reports surfaced that 49ers wide receiver and 2024 1st-round pick Ricky Pearsall might need season-ending knee surgery.

“If surgery is required, he’s going to miss the season,” 49ers reporter Matt Maiocco said during an appearance on The Sports Leader on Thursday.

From The Athletic’s Vic Tafur and Matt Barrows: “Three practices in, the 49ers are losing players at an alarming rate, including receiver Ricky Pearsall, who missed Wednesday’s practice with some swelling in his right knee. Pearsall injured his PCL in the same knee in Week 4 last season, forcing him to miss six games and at times bothering him after he returned. The 49ers are concerned. Pearsall was set to start opposite newcomer Mike Evans but might now be looking at surgery.”

Injuries have forced Pearsall to miss 14 regular-season games over his 1st 2 seasons.

The 49ers also signed NFL All-Pro wide receiver Mike Evans to a 3-year, $42.5 million free-agent contract this offseason.

“49ers WR Ricky Pearsall is dealing with knee swelling related to the PCL injury he suffered last year,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Team says ‘all options’ are being explored and there is some ‘concern.’ ”