Commanders Visit With Former Giants Lineman

The Washington Commanders held tryouts for several players Tuesday. But they also visited with an experienced offensive lineman.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Commanders met with 33-year-old guard Lucas Patrick.

The 11-year veteran has played in 113 NFL games since debuting in the league during the 2017 season. Most of those appearances came with the Green Bay Packers.

Patrick has also played for the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and Cincinnati Bengals. The guard spent the 2026 training camp and preseason with the New York Giants.

In addition to Patrick’s visit, the Commanders held tryouts for seven players — four linebackers, two tight ends and one defensive end.

Commanders Visit With Guard Lucas Patrick

Getty Veteran guard Lucas Patrick spent training camp with the New York Giants this summer.

Patrick didn’t make it to the regular season with the Giants. But he spent nearly all of the offseason with New York.

The veteran interior lineman joined the Giants in early April. New York released Patrick at the NFL roster deadline in late August. He’s been a free agent since then.

Patrick joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He made his NFL debut during Week 2 of the 2017 campaign.

The Packers used Patrick as a reserve interior lineman for three seasons. But then in 2020, he started 15 contests. Most of those came at right guard.

Since then, Patrick has mostly played center. He again started 15 games during the 2023 campaign for the Bears. Last season, he appeared in six games, starting one of them, for the Bengals.

Patrick could offer the Commanders significant versatility along the interior of the line. He practically has zero experience at tackle, but he’s played more than 1,000 snaps in the regular season at left guard, center and right guard.

Washington Holds Tryouts for Seven Players

Getty Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders visited with former New York Giants guard Lucas Patrick on Tuesday.

Interestingly, the Commanders didn’t have any linemen at their tryouts Tuesday. So if they want to add offensive line depth, Patrick appears to be the guy the team will add.

But the Commanders scouted a few other positions with seven player tryouts ahead of Week 2.

At tight end, the Commanders hosted Devin Culp and Rivaldo Fairweather. Like Patrick, Fairweather used to be with an NFC East rival — the Dallas Cowboys. However, Fairweather has zero regular season experience, having come into the league as an undrafted free agent last year. He spent the 2026 offseason with the Arizona Cardinals.

At linebacker, Washington had Jahfari Harvey, Emany Johnson, Marvin Jones and Anfernee Orji try out Tuesday.

Johnson and Orji have experienced previous stints in the NFC East. Johnson was with the Dallas Cowboys last summer while Orji had a stint with the Giants this past offseason.

Harvey was an undrafted free agent last year who played two games for the Las Vegas Raiders as a rookie. Jones is an unselected rookie this season. Jones was with the Seattle Seahawks during training camp.

Finally, at defensive end, Benton Whitley tried out for Washington. Since being an undrafted player in 2022, Whitley has been with the Giants, Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns.

The Commanders will visit the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 on Sunday, September 20. They will try to win their first game after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles during the season opener.