Magic Johnson Reacts to Washington Commanders’ Big Win Over Giants

The Washington Commanders secured a massive and dramatic win over the New York Giants on Thursday night in what many deemed a must-win game.

Washington trailed 21-17 in the fourth quarter after quarterback Jayden Daniels threw interceptions on back-to-back drives. The Commanders were on their last leg.

Yet, after the defense made a stop to give the offense one more shot, Daniels didn’t waver. He drove down the field and connected with wide receiver Stefon Diggs on a 32-yard touchdown strike to put Washington ahead 24-21.

After that, the Giants pushed the ball to midfield while trying to get into field goal range. But cornerback Rasul Douglas intercepted quarterback J.J. McCarthy to end the game.

Magic Johnson Reacts to Commanders Win

Following the game, Commanders minority owner Magic Johnson, who’s been very vocal about Washington since joining the organization in 2023, reacted to the big win.

“Much needed 24-21 win over the NY Giants by my @Commanders! The late go-ahead TD by our quarterback Jayden Daniels to Stefon Diggs kept us in the game and the interception by Douglas sealed the win,” Johnson posted on X.

Much needed 24-21 win over the NY Giants by my @Commanders! The late go-ahead TD by our quarterback Jayden Daniels to Stefon Diggs kept us in the game and the interception by Douglas sealed the win. 👏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 13, 2026

Daniels finished the game completing 23-of-33 passes for 249 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed 11 times for 28 yards.

Diggs led the Commanders’ receivers, hauling in six catches for 83 yards and a TD.

Looking at the Commanders

Washington inched a little closer to the Giants in the NFC East with the victory, which is why Thursday night’s game was so important.

The Commanders now hold the tiebreaker over New York and sit just two games behind them for first place in the division. Washington holds a 3-5-1 record, while the Giants sit at 5-3-1.

Now, Washington will have a long stretch off, almost like a mini-bye week, as it doesn’t play again until Monday night in Week 11. The Commanders will host the Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium.