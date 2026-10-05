Commanders Get Concerning Marcus Mariota Injury Update: Report

The injury Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota suffered in Week 4 versus the Indianapolis Colts was the same ailment to the same knee he sustained during August.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler confirmed that with an update on X early Monday afternoon.

“Commanders QB Marcus Mariota suffered an MCL sprain Sunday in London, per source,” wrote Fowler on social media. “This is his second MCL sprain, the first coming in the preseason.”

ESPN sideline reporter Molly McGrath first reported Mariota hurt the same knee during the Commanders-Colts matchup Sunday morning on the east coast. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport posted McGrath’s report on X early Sunday afternoon.

“Commanders QB Marcus Mariota aggravated his MCL injury and now will have tests,” wrote Rapoport. “Expect him to miss some time.”

Mariota sprained his right MCL in Washington’s first preseason game on August 15. He didn’t return to practice until August 31.

Following the same recovery timeline, Mariota will be sidelined for the next two games, perhaps returning to practice on October 20. However, the Commanders will be on a bye at that time.

Mariota completed three of four passes for 46 yards before exiting Week 4 versus the Colts. He also had 35 rushing yards.

The veteran quarterback sustained the knee injury Sunday while taking a sack on third-and-goal at the Colts 5-yard line. Seventh-round rookie Athan Kaliakmanis replaced Mariota for the rest of the contest.

The Colts defeated the Commanders 30-13 in London. The loss dropped Washington to 1-3 this season.

Commanders Lose Marcus Mariota to Same Knee Injury

Getty Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota suffered his second MCL sprain of the 2026 season during Week 4 according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

A player suffering the same injury, or essentially aggravating the same body part, is never a good thing. One would think Mariota will be out at least the identical amount of time if not longer.

The Commanders bye is approaching, but it’s still two weeks away. Before then, Washington has a key divisional showdown against the New York Giants and a very difficult matchup on the road versus the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers contest is Monday, October 19, which will give Mariota an extra day to prepare for Week 6. Perhaps the veteran quarterback will be able to return for that contest.

But if he needs to sit at least the same amount of days as in August, Mariota will be ready the day after facing the 49ers. It’s worth wondering if the Commanders should rush back Mariota anyway given that he will get another two weeks of potential rest before the team’s next game because of the Week 7 bye.

The Commanders could err on the side of caution with Mariota also because Jayden Daniels is expected to return. Daniels could play through his dislocated elbow and start this Sunday against the Giants.

Washington’s only other quarterback on the roster is Kaliakmanis, who made his NFL debut Sunday. Kaliakmanis completed two passes of 47 and 48 yards in length, yet he still only had 186 passing yards on 33 attempts.

The rookie completed 15 of 33 throws with a touchdown and one interception.

If Daniels returns in Week 5, Kaliakmanis will serve as Washington’s backup again without Mariota very likely out. Hopefully, Daniels can remain healthy once he comes back. Then after the bye (more than likely), Mariota should be ready to return as well.