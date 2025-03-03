Hi, Subscriber

Commanders QB Could Make Surprise Return to AFC West

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Marcus Mariota
Getty
Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota.

The Washington Commanders are dealing with problems that they haven’t had for a long time — the repercussions of their own success.

After making it to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991, may players on the Washington roster have become attractive targets for other teams. That includes backup quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton reported that Mariota could see a return to one of his former teams, the Las Vegas Raiders, after the Raiders took a big swing and missed in trying to get a deal done for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who ultimately just returned to the Rams.

“Like the New York Giants, the Las Vegas Raiders swung and missed in the Matthew Stafford sweepstakes, offering a two-year deal worth at least $90 million,” Moton wrote. “The Raiders might not make a strong offer to another signal-caller via trade or free agency … Las Vegas may not intend to invest significantly in a veteran quarterback, so maybe they sign Justin Fields or Marcus Mariota out of the bargain bin, but it’s too early to rule anyone out.”

With a strong draft class at the quarterback position in 2026 led by Texas quarterback Arch Manning and Penn State quarterback Drew Allar — not to mention what veteran quarterbacks might come available — it might be a smart move for the Raiders to not go all-in on a quarterback in 2025.

Mariota played 2025 on a 1-year, $6 million contract with the Commanders that was more of an insurance policy in case rookie Jayden Daniels wasn’t up to the task. With the Raiders having an estimated $95.6 million in salary cap space, Mariota might be able to replicate the money he got with Washington in Las Vegas, if not land an even bigger contract.

Mariota One of NFL’s Most Sought After Backup QBs

Mariota’s maturity and willingness to do whatever it takes to make sure Daniels felt comfortable, provide mentorship when needed and stay ready for action has made him one of the most sought after backup quarterbacks in the 2025 free agent cycle.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter had previously floated the Raiders or the Miami Dolphins as a possibility for Mariota in 2025. Mariota has already played for the Las Vegas Raiders once, when he was a backup to Derek Carr for 2 seasons in 2020 and 2021, where he made 11 appearances but no starts.

Commanders Might Be Smart to Try and Bring Back Mariota

The best move for the Commanders would probably be to use Mariota’s 2024 contract as the template for 2025 and see if he’ll take that same amount of money to stay in the fold.

In the case of an NFL team’s hopes and dreams for any season, the best insurance policy you can possibly have is a competent backup quarterback. Mariota, the No. 2 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2015 NFL draft, fits the bill perfectly.

With offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury also back and Daniels headed into a critical sophomore season, creating roster continuity at the most important position would be worth the money.

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

Read More
,

Washington Commanders Players

Nick Allegretti's headshot N. Allegretti
Kazmeir Allen's headshot K. Allen
Jonathan Allen's headshot J. Allen
Dorance Armstrong's headshot D. Armstrong
John Bates's headshot J. Bates
Nick Bellore's headshot N. Bellore
Tyler Biadasz's headshot T. Biadasz
Dyami Brown's headshot D. Brown
Noah Brown's headshot N. Brown
Percy Butler's headshot P. Butler
Lawrence Cager's headshot L. Cager
Jeremy Chinn's headshot J. Chinn
Brandon Coleman's headshot B. Coleman
Sam Cosmi's headshot S. Cosmi
Jamison Crowder's headshot J. Crowder
Jayden Daniels's headshot J. Daniels
Anim Dankwah's headshot A. Dankwah
Michael Davis's headshot M. Davis
Sheldon Day's headshot S. Day
Michael Deiter's headshot M. Deiter
Jeff Driskel's headshot J. Driskel
Austin Ekeler's headshot A. Ekeler
Zach Ertz's headshot Z. Ertz
Viliami Fehoko's headshot V. Fehoko
Demetric Felton's headshot D. Felton
Clelin Ferrell's headshot C. Ferrell
Darrick Forrest's headshot D. Forrest
Dante Fowler's headshot D. Fowler
Allan George's headshot A. George
Zane Gonzalez's headshot Z. Gonzalez
Julian Good-Jones's headshot J. Good-Jones
Dominique Hampton's headshot D. Hampton
Bobby Hart's headshot B. Hart
Sam Hartman's headshot S. Hartman
Jalyn Holmes's headshot J. Holmes
Noah Igbinoghene's headshot N. Igbinoghene
Tyree Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Javontae Jean-Baptiste's headshot J. Jean-Baptiste
Andre Jones's headshot A. Jones
Marshon Lattimore's headshot M. Lattimore
Cornelius Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Frankie Luvu's headshot F. Luvu
Jordan Magee's headshot J. Magee
Marcus Mariota's headshot M. Mariota
Jartavius Martin's headshot Q. Martin
Luke McCaffrey's headshot L. McCaffrey
Terry McLaurin's headshot T. McLaurin
Jeremy McNichols's headshot J. McNichols
Chris Moore's headshot C. Moore
Haggai Ndubuisi's headshot H. Ndubuisi
Jer'Zhan Newton's headshot J. Newton
Ben Nikkel's headshot B. Nikkel
K.J. Osborn's headshot K. Osborn
Tyler Ott's headshot T. Ott
Tyler Owens's headshot T. Owens
Chris Paul's headshot C. Paul
Daron Payne's headshot D. Payne
Norell Pollard's headshot N. Pollard
Bobby Price's headshot B. Price
Jeremy Reaves's headshot J. Reaves
Brian Robinson's headshot B. Robinson
Chris Rodriguez's headshot C. Rodriguez
Mike Sainristil's headshot M. Sainristil
Deebo Samuel's headshot D. Samuel
Trent Scott's headshot T. Scott
Austin Seibert's headshot A. Seibert
Ben Sinnott's headshot B. Sinnott
Benjamin St-Juste's headshot B. St-Juste
Mike Strachan's headshot M. Strachan
Cole Turner's headshot C. Turner
Bobby Wagner's headshot B. Wagner
Mykal Walker's headshot M. Walker
Tress Way's headshot T. Way
Michael Wiley's headshot M. Wiley
Andrew Wylie's headshot A. Wylie
Colson Yankoff's headshot C. Yankoff
Olamide Zaccheaus's headshot O. Zaccheaus

Comments

Commanders QB Could Make Surprise Return to AFC West

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x