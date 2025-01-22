Commanders Predicted to Cut Ties With $97 Million Pro Bowler

It’s not a far-fetched notion to think the Washington Commanders didn’t get what they paid for with cornerback Marshon Lattimore during the regular season, where the 4-time Pro Bowler only played in 2 of a possible 8 games after being traded from the New Orleans Saints on November 5.
If Lattimore can help the Commanders make it to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1991 season with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on January 26, all will likely be forgiven. If Lattimore can help the Commanders win a Super Bowl … well the human mind isn’t set up to entertain such wild notions.
Either way, on paper it doesn’t really make sense for the Commanders to bring back Lattimore and his $18 million salary in 2025 and Bleacher Report put Lattimore on its list of possible salary cap casualties. It would free up even more money for the Commanders, who already have almost $100 million in salary cap space available and are likely to be major players for the NFL’s best free agents.
Lattimore, on the other hand, has missed 25 regular season games over the last 3 seasons and is still playing on the 5-year, $97.6 million contract extension he signed with the Saints in 2021.
From Bleacher Report: “It wouldn’t necessarily be great process for the Commanders to cut Marshon Lattimore. They traded a third-, fourth- and sixth-round pick for Lattimore and a fifth ahead of this year’s trade deadline. Turning around and releasing him in the offseason wouldn’t be a great look … If they aren’t confident he can be healthy and play at a high level, then they could release him and free up the entire $18 million cap hit.”
Commanders Seem on Losing End of Trade
In order to acquire Lattimore from the Saints, the Commanders parted ways with 3 2025 draft picks in exchange for Lattimore and a 2025 fifth round pick, giving up their third, fourth and sixth round picks.
For a team that can credit a large chunk of its success this season to what it did in the 2024 draft, giving up those picks is hard to swallow.
In 2024, the Commanders found the building block to their entire franchise at No. 2 overall with quarterback Jayden Daniels, a pair of centerpiece defenders in defensive lineman Jer’Zhan Newton (No. 36 overall) and cornerback Mike Sainristil (No. 50 overall).
They also picked a player who could be their left offensive tackle of the future with Brandon Coleman in the third round (No. 67 overall) and has been a versatile piece of the offensive line as a rookie. There’s also a potential future starting tight end with Ben Sinnott in the second round (No. 53 overall) and a serviceable WR3 option with Luke McCaffrey in the third round (No. 100 overall).
CB Free Agent Options Available in 2025
If the Commanders do part ways with Lattimore, there are several high profile free agents available at cornerback and would seem like a much safer investment than paying a player almost $20 million per season who is only available to play about half of the time.
Specifically, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward is a player Washington could target, or they could make a move for Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson.
Comments
Commanders Predicted to Cut Ties With $97 Million Pro Bowler