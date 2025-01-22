Commanders Predicted to Cut Ties With $97 Million Pro Bowler

It’s not a far-fetched notion to think the Washington Commanders didn’t get what they paid for with cornerback Marshon Lattimore during the regular season, where the 4-time Pro Bowler only played in 2 of a possible 8 games after being traded from the New Orleans Saints on November 5.

If Lattimore can help the Commanders make it to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1991 season with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on January 26, all will likely be forgiven. If Lattimore can help the Commanders win a Super Bowl … well the human mind isn’t set up to entertain such wild notions.

Either way, on paper it doesn’t really make sense for the Commanders to bring back Lattimore and his $18 million salary in 2025 and Bleacher Report put Lattimore on its list of possible salary cap casualties. It would free up even more money for the Commanders, who already have almost $100 million in salary cap space available and are likely to be major players for the NFL’s best free agents.

Lattimore, on the other hand, has missed 25 regular season games over the last 3 seasons and is still playing on the 5-year, $97.6 million contract extension he signed with the Saints in 2021.