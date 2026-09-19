Commanders’ Mike Sainristil Gives Worst Excuse for Struggles

Mike Sainristil needs to do more than just fix his performances on the field. He also needs a few lessons in public relations, after the Washington Commanders’ starting cornerback offered the worst excuse possible for why he struggled so much during the 2026 NFL regular-season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sainristil didn’t attempt to explain his dire performance by blaming technique, scheme fit or even claiming a lingering injury. Instead, Sainristil shockingly admitted, “That wasn’t a coaching thing. That wasn’t a schematic thing. That was just two plays on my end with a … I guess you could call it a lack of effort,” per Barry Svrluga of The Athletic.

It’s hard to think of a worse way for Sainristil to account for his alarming decline in form. The 25-year-old freely admitting he didn’t really try to fully cover Eagles’ wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks on two decisive plays during the 24-22 defeat in Week 1, is a shocking indictment of the Commanders’ focus under head coach Dan Quinn.

Sainristil’s candid admission about his lacklustre effort explains why Quinn took the rare action of publicly calling out a struggling player. Quinn is still keeping faith in Sainristil, but that faith will be tested after the corner went into excruciating detail about his lack of application against the Eagles.

Mike Sainristil Revealed Every Ugly Detail About Nightmare Performance

Two plays vividly illustrate Sainristil’s rapid fall from grace. First, how he allowed a 64-yard completion to Wicks. Second, the sight of Sainristil getting faked out by the receiver in the end zone to give the Eagles a nine-yard touchdown.

Sainristil took each play in turn, but his explanations likely didn’t make anyone connected to the Commanders feel better. The third-year pro revealed how on “The first one, I just didn’t finish the play. The second one, didn’t really have urgency coming over on the motion. So, that has nothing to do with anything other than myself,” per Svrluga.

There’s no good implication about Sainristil’s playing technique, nor his overall mindset, behind those words. The mindset issue might be the bigger concern for Quinn and Commanders’ defensive coordinator Daronte Jones.

Especially when both have little choice but to trust Sainristil against the Dallas Cowboys and star wide receivers, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, in Week 2.

Commanders CB Problems Growing at Worst Time

Lamb and Pickens can scorch full-strength NFL defensive backfields, so they should feast against the Commanders’ depleted secondary. Jones and Quinn are missing top cover man Trey Amos, who was still “working with a trainer on the side” at practice on Friday, September 18, according to Svrluga’s colleague Nicki Jhabvala.

Amos is the key loss at an already suspect position. It’s why the Commanders have little choice but to continue trusting Sainristil.

He’s hardly meriting that trust, so the Commanders will also need veteran journeymen like Rasul Douglas and Fabian Moreau to step up. That will be a tough ask against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, so expect Jones to continue dialling up the blitz and trying to mask deficiencies on the back end with increased pressure.

A strong pass rush can help, but it won’t be enough to save Sainristil if he’s still struggling to muster the basic concentration and effort required.