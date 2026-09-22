ESPN: Commanders Could Have ‘New Starting Quarterback in 2027’

The Washington Commanders are dealing with a harsh reality at quarterback — it’s hard to argue that starter Jayden Daniels isn’t injury-prone after he missed 10 games in 2025 and is now facing time off after a dislocated elbow suffered in a Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Don’t forget Daniels also missed 1 game in 2024 — essentially — when he suffered a shot to the ribs and left the game after the first offensive series of a win over the Carolina Panthers.

ESPN’s Ben Solak thinks everything points toward the Commanders creating a backup plan that could very well lead to a new starting quarterback in 2027.

“I might think … the Commanders will have a new starting quarterback in 2027,” Solak wrote on September 22. “I’ll know what I actually think when we get real news about Jayden Daniels’ elbow injury. He’s getting imaging and multiple opinions over this week. But Daniels missed 10 games last year. If he misses 15 games this year, I don’t see how the Commanders don’t consider a young, developmental investment in QB2. They won’t give up on Daniels. If he’s healthy, he’ll get the 2027 Week 1 start, and they’ll do everything they can to recapture his 2024 magic (and availability). But the Commanders will have to have a better long-term view at QB2 than Mariota. Anthony Richardson Sr., anyone?”

Suggesting Richardson is an insult — and probably tongue-in-cheek — but with 1 of the best crops of college quarterbacks set for the 2027 NFL Draft, it’s definitely something to consider.

Commanders Moving Forward With Marcus Mariota

The Commanders will turn to Marcus Mariota, who is in his 3rd season as Daniels’ backup and was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft — Daniels was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Commanders seemed cooked before Daniels got hurt and, if you were being a true optimist, saying he was their only hope would have been your take.

Now? Now things could get really ugly. The winless Commanders face the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

“Marcus Mariota is expected to start on Sunday, and I would expect him to start multiple games,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on Tuesday morning. “The Commanders are hopeful that Jayden Daniels doesn’t have to go on Injured Reserve.”

Pair of NFC East Starters Went Down in Week 2

Daniels also wasn’t the only NFC East quarterback to go down in Week 2. New York Giants starter Jaxson Dart suffered what could be a season-ending knee injury in a Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He’ll be replaced by Jameis Winston.

“Following the injuries to Jaxson Dart and Jayden Daniels, Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota once again find themselves as starting QBs in the NFL,” DraftKings Sports wrote on its official X account. “The No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in the 2015 NFL Draft are starting over a decade after entering the league.”