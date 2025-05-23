HBO Makes Decision About New Season of ‘Hard Knocks’

HBO’s “Hard Knocks” announced on Wednesday that its in-season docuseries will feature the entire NFC East.

The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles headlined last season’s NFC Championship Game. Along with fresh new faces surrounding the remaining in-division foes, NFL fans will get an in-depth look at the four franchises during the 2025 season.

After just one campaign under a new brass, the Washington Commanders franchise has become must-see TV. Thanks to sophomore quarterback Jayden Daniels’ electrifying rookie year—catapulting them from the 2024 No. 2 overall pick to the NFC Championship Game—the team’s fortunes have transformed. Immediately making them a centerpiece of national NFL coverage. The Commanders earned exclusive HBO access for next season, along with a top number of prime-time games in 2025.

“For the first time ever, the Washington Commanders will be part of HBO’s popular ‘Hard Knocks’ docuseries. It is the second year that HBO and the NFL have featured an entire division, with the AFC North being the main attraction in 2024,” Commanders senior writer Zach Selby said Wednesday on the team’s website.

NFC East Takes Center Stage

The NFC East enters 2025 as one of the league’s most compelling divisions. Fueled by dramatic turnarounds and an in-division Super Bowl victory, HBO depicts exclusive access that will cover four franchises with rich histories seeking new canon moments.

“HARD KNOCKS: IN SEASON WITH THE NFC EAST” will debut in December with the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, and reigning Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles, following some of the most storied teams and biggest names in football during the final stretch of the NFL season and into the playoffs,” HBO said in Wednesday’s press release.

The 2024 Commanders produced a 12-5 record and their first NFC title appearance since 1991. The Eagles, went on to win Super Bowl LIX, shattering the Kansas City Chiefs’ hopes for a three-peat. The New York Giants welcomed three new quarterbacks in one offseason. Along with the Dallas Cowboys entering the Brian Schottenheimer regime, HBO Max will stream fly-on-the-wall footage to a division, all vying for a coveted 2025 playoff ticket.

“The Cowboys’ Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, the Giants’ Russell Wilson and Malik Nabers, Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin of the Commanders, and Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley of the Eagles are among the stars to be featured.”

Prime-Time Spotlight

The NFC East will be everywhere in 2025. Washington is slated for five prime-time games—three more than 2024 and the most since 2017, tying a franchise record.

“The Eagles have at least five scheduled prime-time games for the fourth straight year. Philadelphia has appeared in the second-most prime-time games (109, tied) in the NFL since 2020,” the team’s website states.

The Giants look to replace pivotal roles, drafting quarterback Jaxson Dart and edge rusher Abdul Carter in the first round. Carter was selected with the third overall pick in the 2025 draft. Dart could start day one or develop under Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

Dallas opens against Philadelphia on NBC’s NFL Kickoff, battles with the Chiefs on Thanksgiving, and faces Washington for a Christmas Day matchup. With George Pickens joining CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott will have a new-look receiving corps under Schottenheimer.

Two NFC title contenders, newcomers in New York, and Dallas aiming for a rebound season. Perfect timing for HBO’s “Hard Knocks” to spotlight the NFC East—once again the epicenter of the NFL’s present and future.