NFL Hands Punishment to Cowboys Players After Commanders Loss

Despite beating the Washington Commanders in Week 2, two Dallas Cowboys received fines after the NFL announced its Week 2 fines on Sept. 26: Brevyn Spann-Ford and Jake Ferguson.

Ferguson received the bigger fine of the two players due to unsportsmanlike conduct for illegal celebrations and vulgar acts during the second quarter at the 9:59 mark. As a result, the league is fining him $13,611.

Moreover, Ferguson wasn’t the only one fined for a celebration the league deemed illegal, with Spann-Ford receiving a fine for that violation during the second quarter at the 9:59 mark. Because of that, the NFL is fining him $10,417.

Two Commanders Also Fined in Loss to Cowboys in Week 2

The two Cowboys weren’t the only two players fined in this game, as Commanders’ Odafe Oweh and Jeremy Reaves appeared on the list ahead of the team’s Week 3 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Oweh received the largest fine of the two players for unnecessary roughness on a play in which he was striking, kicking, tripping, or kneeing someone during the fourth quarter at the 7:23 mark. As a result of this play, the NFL is fining him $12,537.

As for Reaves, he was also fined for unnecessary roughness for a hit on a defenseless player in the second quarter at the 10:13 mark. Because of that play, the league is fining him $10,277.

Nonetheless, the Commanders came away the bigger losers, not only losing the game to fall to 0-2 on the season, but also losing Jayden Daniels to an elbow injury. The team will now turn to Marcus Mariota to try and steady the ship for Washington, but facing the Seahawks’ defense is a daunting task.

Seattle’s defense has allowed only 17 points in two games, but what might help the Commanders is that this game is on the road. As a result, Washington’s home crowd will have to play a major role if they want to pull off the upset and avoid a 0-3 start.

Washington Is Confident in Marcus Mariota to Steady the Ship

Despite having to turn to Mariota, the team is rallying around the veteran, and players like veteran wideout Stefon Diggs are confident he can help get them out of their 0-2 hole.

“He’s a good quarterback,” Diggs said. “He’s been in this league a long time. We’ve got a lot of confidence in him. As a receiver, you just got to go with the right mindset of getting open and catching the ball. It’s still football at the end of the day, and you want to be open for him.”

Mariota did perform well off the bench as he was 11 of 16 for 111 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown pass to Diggs. Moreover, Diggs shared the mindset the team has now that they have to play without their starting QB.

“I really hate to say have the next-man-up mindset, it’s so cliché,” Diggs said. “But we can’t do anything about it. At this point, we’re trying to move forward. Hopefully (Daniels) can come back at some point this season, but for now, we’re rocking with eight.”