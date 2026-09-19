NFL Announces Punishment for Commanders WR Stefon Diggs Before Cowboys Game

The Washington Commanders have turned the page from their 24-22 Week 1 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Washington will travel to Dallas on Sunday for another divisional showdown against the Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET.

However, Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs got one last reminder of Week 1 on Saturday evening when the NFL officially announced its weekly fines.

NFL Makes Punishment Decision on Diggs

Following his 10-yard touchdown reception against the Eagles, Diggs decided to jump on the field goal post, despite the NFL making it very clear, especially over the last decade, that players cannot use it as a prop and will receive a penalty for doing so.

The officials hit Diggs with a 15-yard penalty for his celebration, and the league followed up by fining him $14,926 for the incident.

The league fined him $14,926, marking his first offense. A second offense would increase that total, and the NFL listed the description of the incident on NFL.com as “illegal celebrations and vulgar acts.”

The NFL fined Commanders WR Stefon Diggs $14,926 for unsportsmanlike conduct (illegal celebrations and vulgar acts) — jumping onto the goalpost after his TD last week against the Eagles. Diggs was penalized and now a fine on top of it. pic.twitter.com/JyWafraEiT — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 19, 2026

Diggs Takes Accountability for Play

The penalty by Diggs came at a point in the game when Washington was going to go for a two-point conversion to try and tie the game.

Yet, with the 15 yards being applied to the PAT/two-point attempt, it forced the Commanders to kick it instead.

After the game, though, Diggs made sure to place the blame on himself, citing that he got overly excited after scoring his first touchdown as a Commander.

“As soon as I wrapped my arms around it, I was like, ‘Oh, I forgot,'” Diggs said postgame. “Back in the day — I’ve been playing for a long time — you used to be able to do that. I’ve got to be better.”