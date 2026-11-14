NFL Announces Week 9 Punishment for Commanders Player

The Washington Commanders are coming off a Week 10 win on “Thursday Night Football” over the New York Giants. However, one player is feeling a little light in the wallet because of an action he took in the Week 9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

On Nov. 14, the NFL announced its fines for Week 9, and two players were fined for the Commanders’ 20-13 loss to the Rams. On the Commanders’ side, it was Quan Martin, who received a fine for an incident in the second quarter at the 9:22 minute mark.

Martin was fined for a play that the league deemed unnecessary roughness due to a hit on the defenseless player. As a result, the NFL is fining Martin $17,911. Meanwhile, on the Rams’ side, it was Emmanuel Forbes.

Forbes was fined for an incident in the second quarter at the 12:25 minute mark for a play that the league saw as unnecessary roughness due to a striking, kicking, or kneeing action. Because of this play, the league is fining Forbes $10,839.

Commanders Recorded Bounce-Back Win in Week 10

Washington was able to put the loss to the Rams behind them as they had a short week and played on Nov. 12, securing a 24-21 road win over the Giants. Moreover, it was a late-game heroic drive from Jayden Daniels, in which he connected on a touchdown pass with wideout Stefon Diggs, that allowed the Commanders to leave with the victory.

After the game, Daniels spoke with the media about putting the team on his shoulders and not allowing them to lose, which would diminish any playoff hopes they might have.

“When I had the opportunity to go out there and win the game, take a deep breath, go out there and just capitalize on the moment,” Daniels said (h/t John Keim of ESPN). “I didn’t want to let my team down.”

Meanwhile, Washington tight end Ben Sinnott also had high praise from what he saw during Daniels’ game-winning drive to eventually allow for the Commanders to get the win.

“He’s so cool, calm and collected all the time,” Sinnott said. “That energy goes to the whole offense, just being able to trust in him. You all were here for ’24; how many drives he led us to victory, knowing what he can do and trusting in what we see every day.”

Jayden Daniels Finding His Groove After Beating Giants

Daniels completed 23 of 33 passes for 249 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions, and a passer rating of 96.7. Moreover, the Commanders QB is starting to find his rhythm again after dealing with his elbow dislocation injury.

“I’m starting to get into that rhythm,” Daniels added. “It shows the more games you play consistently, the more reps you get, the more flow in the rhythm that you can [find]. And it was tough last year being in and out of the lineup and trying to catch a rhythm.”

At 3-5-1, the Commanders have to overcome the Dallas Cowboys and the Giants to win the NFC East division, as that’s the only path to get into the playoffs. As a result, if Daniels can turn his last drive of the game against New York into positive momentum, then Washington will have a chance.