Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Commanders Star Edge Rusher

The Washington Commanders improved their pass rush during Dan Quinn’s first season as head coach. But by adding another elite pass rusher such as Trey Hendrickson, the Commanders defense could reach another level in 2025.
That’s the star edge rusher Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton argued Washington should pursue this spring. On April 13, Moton proposed the Commanders acquire Hendrickson in a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals.
“The Bengals may take an edge-rusher with the No. 17 pick in the upcoming draft. If that happens, Cincinnati could make phone calls right after its first-round pick,” wrote Moton.
“Cincinnati should call the Washington Commanders. The Commanders lost their 2024 sack leader, Dante Fowler Jr., who went back to the Dallas Cowboys in free agency. Washington’s top remaining edge-rushers, Dorance Armstrong and Clelin Ferrell, combined for 8.5 sacks last year.
“If the Commanders acquire Trey Hendrickson, he would be their top pass-rusher and give them a much-needed boost on the edge. Washington finished 14th in pressure rate (22.6 percent) last season.”
Moton proposed the Commanders send their 2025 second-round pick (No. 61 overall) and a 2026 fifth-rounder to Cincinnati for Hendrickson. In Moton’s proposal, Washington also received a 2025 sixth-round pick (No. 193 overall).
Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks during the 2024 season. The 30-year-old edge rusher also had 46 combined tackles, including 19 tackles for loss and 36 quarterback hits. Furthermore, he had six pass defenses and two forced fumbles.
The veteran edge rusher also had 17.5 sacks in 2023. Hendrickson has reached double-digits in sacks in four of the past five seasons. He’s made four consecutive Pro Bowls as well.
The Commanders signed Johnson to a one-year contract Friday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports. Johnson, a 38-year-old veteran, threw just three passes across his six regular-season appearances in 2024 while working in relief of Lamar Jackson with the Ravens. Back in 2018, he appeared in four regular-season games with Washington. Johnson will now join Marcus Mariota as a depth option behind Jayden Daniels, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year.
