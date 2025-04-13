Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Commanders Star Edge Rusher

The Commanders signed Johnson to a one-year contract Friday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports. Johnson, a 38-year-old veteran, threw just three passes across his six regular-season appearances in 2024 while working in relief of Lamar Jackson with the Ravens. Back in 2018, he appeared in four regular-season games with Washington. Johnson will now join Marcus Mariota as a depth option behind Jayden Daniels, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Commanders GM Adam Peters said Monday that he'd like to sign McLaurin to an extension before Week 1, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports. McLaurin has one season remaining on the three-year, $68.2 million extension he signed in 2022, with $19 million to $20 million in real-money compensation for 2025. That might be enough to prevent a holdout, but the Commanders would rather lock him in for multiple years after McLaurin finished 2024 with career highs for touchdowns (13), catch rate (70.2 percent) and PPR points per game (15.9). Tough as it may be to avoid TD regression, McLaurin figures to remain highly efficient and may even get a slight boost to his target volume, entering his second season in an offense led by QB Jayden Daniels and OC Kliff Kingsbury. Offseason acquisition Deebo Samuel should mostly get touches/targets that went to Olamide Zaccheaus, Dyami Brown and Noah Brown last year, including many of the screens that were a frequent feature of Kingsbury's offense. McLaurin remains unchallenged as the team's top threat to catch deep and intermediate passes.

The Commanders re-signed Scott on Friday. Scott re-signs with Washington, where he's handled a depth role at offensive guard for the last two seasons. He appeared in all 17 of the team's regular-season games (one start) in 2024.

The Commanders signed Gallup on Thursday. Gallup last saw regular-season action with Dallas during the 2023 season, when he logged a 34-418-2 receiving line in 17 regular-season games. After announcing his intention to retire last July, the 29-year-old sat out out the entire 2024 NFL campaign, but Gallup now is poised to resume his career with Washington, joining a wideout group headed by Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel, with Noah Brown, Luke McCaffrey and K.J. Osborn also in the mix. While Gallup doesn't have a clear path to steady volume at first glance, he does give the Commanders experienced pass-catching depth, as he reunites with coach Dan Quinn, who worked with the 2018 third-rounder while the two were together for three years in Dallas, per Ben Standig of The Athletic.

Holmes re-signed with the Commanders on Wednesday. The veteran defensive lineman played just 153 defensive snaps across 11 regular-season games for Washington in 2024, recording 14 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks. Holmes is likely to play a similar role in 2025, serving as a depth piece on the Commanders' defensive line behind Daron Payne (knee) and Javon Kinlaw.

Samuel and the Commanders agreed to terms Wednesday on a reworked one-year contract that provides him with a $17 million guaranteed salary and $3 million in incentives, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Samuel's reworked contract seems mutually beneficial, as it provides him with new incentives and a stronger baseline for 2025, while likely lessening Washington's commitment beyond the coming season. He previously had a $16.6 million non-guaranteed salary. Coming off a lackluster 2024 campaign in San Francisco, the 29-year-old playmaker will work to reignite his career while lining up alongside reigning second-team All-Pro selection Terry McLaurin, and while catching passes from 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels. Samuel's versatility will make him a strong fit for offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's scheme, as long as he can regain some of the dynamic abilities he showcased while earning 2021 first-team All-Pro honors. He recorded just 51 catches (on 81 targets) for 670 yards and three scores across 15 regular-season appearances in 2024, with just 42 carries for 136 yards and one touchdown (on a career-low 3.2 YPC).

Brown has resumed working out, and he said Tuesday that he'll "come back stronger" after missing the end of last season with a kidney injury, Commanders Wire reports. Released by the Texans last summer after they overbooked at wide receiver, Brown landed on his feet in Washington and quickly earned the No. 2 receiver job. He averaged 3.2 catches for 41.2 yards in 11 games, albeit with his lone TD coming on a hail mary, before a kidney laceration in early December brought his season to an early end. The Commanders re-signed Brown last week on a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million, which is similar to what he got from the Texans at the same time last year before a trade for Stefon Diggs made him expendable. The Commanders have also made a major trade for a veteran wide receiver, adding Deebo Samuel, but they don't have great depth after losing Dyami Brown (Jaguars) and Olamide Zaccheaus (Bears) in free agency. While Noah Brown's depth-chart standing could still take a hit as the offseason progresses, he's a clear favorite for the No. 3 receiver job amongst players currently on the roster.