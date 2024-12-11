Commanders Get Devastating Injury News on Veteran WR

Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown.

If there’s a free agent wide receiver out there looking for work, you might want to call the Washington Commanders.

On December 11, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn announced veteran wide receiver Noah Brown is likely out for the rest of the season with a “significant internal injury” suffered in a 42-19 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 14.

Brown is third on the team with 35 receptions for 453 yards and was on the receiving end of the Commanders — and the NFL’s — signature play of 2024 when he caught a 52-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass from quarterback Jayden Daniels as time expired in an 18-15 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 8.

“That one hurts,” Quinn told ESPN’s John Keim after announcing Brown’s injury. “”We loved him and his play style. Absolutely one of our glue guys.”

Brown Rejuvenated Career in 1 Season in Washington

Brown has brought his career back to life in Washington, where he wasn’t even on the roster until the Commanders picked him up 1 day after he was released by the Houston Texans as part of their final roster cuts on August 27.

He’s changed things to the point he’s been looked at as a viable WR2 or WR3 option for some teams in free agency in 2025.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine thinks the the Ravens should go after Brown in free agency— an inexpensive, reliable role player the Ravens won’t have to worry about impacting team chemistry.

“… The need for another receiver to step up alongside Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers isn’t going away,” Ballentine wrote. “(The Ravens) don’t really need a superstar. Tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely take some of the playmaking burden away from the receivers. Someone like Noah Brown could be a good answer. He is an underrated receiver who has helped the Commanders offense get off the ground this season. He’s another deep threat who could fit the Ravens’ vertical passing game.”

Brown was selected in the seventh round (No. 239 overall) by the Dallas Cowboys in 2017 out of Ohio State and was almost strictly used for run blocking and special teams. He became a starter in 2022 and had 43 receptions for 555 yards and 3 touchdowns in 13 games.

Brown is on pace to have his third consecutive season with at least 500 receiving yards with his third different team in 2024 after he had 33 receptions for 567 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Texans in 2023.

Cupboard Pretty Bare for Commanders With Brown Out

With Brown out, the Commanders are going to need to rely even more heavily on veteran wide receiver Terry McLaurin and veteran tight end Zach Ertz along with turning to a group of players who have yet to prove they can handle that type of workload.

Leading the way for that group of unproven commodities will most likely be fourth year wide receiver Dyami Brown, a 2021 third round pick (No. 82 overall) who has 20 receptions for 206 yards and 1 touchdown through 13 games.

The Commanders are 8-5 and clinging to the seventh and final NFC playoff spot and return to action after a bye in Week 14 for a Week 15 road game against the New Orleans Saints.