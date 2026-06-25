$100 Million Commanders Star’s Younger Brother Selected in NBA Draft

Some families are just a little more talented than others.

Take the Oweh family, for example. They’re pretty good at sports.

Kentucky guard Otega Oweh followed his older brother, Washington Commanders edge rusher Odafe Oweh, into the professional athlete ranks after he was selected in the 2nd round (No. 41 overall) by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.

“Otega Oweh, the brother of Commanders DE Odafe Oweh, was selected No. 41 overall in tonight’s NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account on June 24.

Odafe Oweh was a 1st round pick (No. 31 overall) by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2021 NFL draft out of Penn State and signed a 4-year, $100 million free-agent contract with the Commanders in March.

Otega Oweh, 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, played his 1st 2 seasons of college basketball at Oklahoma and was a 2-time All-SEC selection the last 2 seaons at Kentucky, where he averaged career highs of 18.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.8 steals in 2025-26.

Social Media Reacts to Oweh’s Athletic Talent

Social media users were blown away by the Oweh siblings having their names called in both the NFL and NBA drafts.

“2026 has been HUGE for the Oweh brothers!!” Yahoo Sports wrote on its official X account. “March: Odafe Oweh signs a 4-year, $100 million contract with the Commanders. June: Otega Oweh gets drafted by the Thunder.”

The 2026 NFL draft featured another pair of siblings who pulled off the same feat when Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson was drafted in the 1st round (No. 8 overall) by the New Orleans Saints. His older brother, Jalon Tyson, was selected in the 1st round (No. 22 overall) of the 2024 NBA draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“The Oweh family really went from terrorizing quarterbacks on Sundays to getting picked in the NBA Draft because elite athletic genes clearly run in that household,” Matt Picks wrote on his official X account.

“Heck of an athletic family,” The Goalline Grind wrote on its official X account.

“One brother rushing the quarterback in the NFL and the other getting drafted 41st in the NBA,” Commanders fan Nico wrote on his official X account. “Oweh family genetics are doing something nobody else’s are.”

Oweh’s Contract Called NFL’s Worst Free-Agent Deal

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport recently called Oweh’s contract, which included almost $70 million in guaranteed money, the NFL’s “Worst Free Agent Signing” — not a list you ever want your big-money deals to end up on.