Commanders All-Pro Laremy Tunsil Called Out Over ‘Biggest Flaw’

While it might seem like Washington Commanders NFL All-Pro offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil is some kind of edge-rusher-killing robot when he steps on a football field … well, he actually is.

Still, though, Tunsil isn’t perfect. Pro Football Focus pointed that out after Tunsil landed on the PFF list of the NFL’s Top 10 most-penalized players since 2021.

Not surprisingly, 9 of the Top 10 players were offensive linemen except Kansas City Chiefs cornerback La’Jarius Sneed.

Tunsil came in at No. 3 on the list behind Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor at No. 1 and Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins at No. 2.

“Tunsil has turned into one of the premier tackles in the sport, accruing five Pro Bowl nominations along the way,” PFF’s Bradley Locker wrote. “Yet even he hasn’t been immune to flags, compiling 49 since 2021. Tunsil’s biggest flaw has been false starts, as his 32 in the last five years lead the NFL. On the flip side, he’s been responsible for only 12 holds. Tunsil only setting his offenses back five yards — and not erasing a play after it’s already occurred — are easier to stomach than holds, contributing to his 90.5 overall PFF grade since 2021. Encouragingly, Tunsil was penalized only eight times across 802 snaps in his first year with Washington, when he played at an All-Pro level with an 84.7 overall mark.”

Tunsil Called ‘Bulletproof’ in Preseason Rankings

As good as Tunsil was last season, there were few chances for him to play meaningful football in a year in which the Commanders entered as Super Bowl contenders but stumbled to a 5-12 finish.

That did little to hurt Tunsil’s value in the eyes of his team or his peers as he landed at No. 5 on ESPN’s annual preseason position rankings as voted on by league executives, coaches, and scouts, with 1 NFC executive calling Tunsil’s style of play “bulletproof.”

“The Commanders’ offense had a tough year on the field, but one bright spot was Tunsil, acquired last offseason via trade from Houston,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on July 11. “Tunsil gave up four sacks in 393 pass-blocking opportunities last season en route to a 91.5% pass block win rate. And to his credit, Tunsil was called for only five penalties after 17 the previous season. Yet, some voters believe consistency is an issue.”

Laremy Tunsil Made History With New Contract

On the 1st day of NFL free agency on March 9, the Commanders proved they’re willing to pay big money to keep quarterback Jayden Daniels safe by bringing back 5-time Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil with a record-setting 2-year, $60.2 million contract.

“Commanders Pro Bowl LT Laremy Tunsil reached agreement on a 2-year, $60.2M contract extension with Washington,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account. “There are $61.5M in guarantees, including the biggest signing bonus for an offensive lineman at $32.5M. Tunsil was the NFL’s 1st $20M per year offensive lineman. He was the league’s 1st $25M per year offensive lineman and now the first $30M offensive lineman.”

Part of Tunsil’s job in 2026 won’t just be to dominate edge rushers — he’s also being counted upon to serve as a mentor to right offensive tackle and 2025 1st-round pick Josh Conerly, who struggled in a starting role as a rookie.