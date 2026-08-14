Commanders Urged to Part Ways With 1,100-Yard RB

The Washington Commanders made mistake after mistake at running back in 2025 — a series of missteps that began with trading Brian Robinson to the San Francisco 49ers before the season

The missteps continued as starter Austin Ekeler tore his Achilles tendon early in the season, and the Commanders basically ignored their actual best running back, Chris Rodriguez, instead of splitting carries between Rodriguez and rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

Add in 2024 leading rusher and quarterback Jayden Daniels missing 10 games due to injuries, and it was a recipe for disaster — and a recipe for a 5-12 regular season.

That’s why the Commanders should take caution with predictions like Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton putting free-agent running back Jerome Ford at the top of his list of players who should be waived before the regular season.