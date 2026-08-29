Commanders Predicted to Part Ways With Injury-Prone WR

Even for a 3rd-round pick, Washington Commanders wide receiver Luke McCaffrey has underperformed through his 1st 2 seasons.

Even at that, there was little belief McCaffrey would be anything but a green check mark on this year’s 53-man roster — despite his myriad shortcomings.

Not so fast.

McCaffrey suited up and played in the Commanders’ preseason finale on August 28 — an embarrassing 41-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens — while 6 other wide receivers presumed to have already made the team sat on the sideline and watched.

Hogs Haven’s Scott Bair put out his final 53-man roster prediction on August 29 and left McCaffrey off. Bair’s model kept 6 wide receivers: Terry McLaurin, Stefon Diggs, rookie Antonio Williams, Jaylin Lane, Treylon Burks, and Dyami Brown.