While everyone has been shoveling dirt on the Washington Commanders over the last month, the Commanders have been doing yeoman’s work—gutting out a 2-2 record, with two incredibly close losses to two Super Bowl contenders: the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams.

The result has been the Commanders staying in the hunt for the NFC East Division title, and after a win over the first-place New York Giants, they have a huge opportunity in Week 11 when they host the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

The Commanders will also likely have one of their top offensive weapons back in running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, their leading rusher from last year, who has missed the last four games on injured reserve with a groin injury.

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“RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt has returned to practice, and his 21-day window has been opened,” the Commanders wrote on their official X account on Tuesday.

“The Commanders have opened the 21-day window for RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “He has been on IR with a groin injury for the past four games. This is the first week he’s eligible to return.”

“The Commanders opened the 21-day practice window for RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt,” Commanders reporter Ben Standig wrote on his official X account. “I would expect Bill on the field for MNF barring a setback.”

Commanders Welcome JCM Back With Open Arms

Croskey-Merritt has rushed for 239 yards and 2 touchdowns through five games, but is averaging just 3.6 yards per carry — he’ll be a welcome addition with veteran Rachaad White picking up the slack in his absence.

Croskey-Merritt, a 2025 7th-round pick, led the Commanders with 805 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns as a rookie after starter Austin Ekeler was injured (torn Achilles tendon) and another key running back, Brian Robinson Jr., was traded before the season.

The Commanders initially believed Croskey-Merritt would only miss one game before placing him on injured reserve.

Commanders RB Issues Mostly Self-Inflicted

While the Commanders’ running back injuries are no one’s fault, their lack of depth is certainly the team’s fault.

It seems everyone is hurt, and the running back who could have stepped in and made an impact — 2026 draft pick Kaytron Allen — was released by the Commanders on October 8 in a surprise move and immediately claimed off waivers by the Miami Dolphins.

By signing Allen so quickly — and given the short time he was with the Commanders — it’s hard not to see this move as Washington basically giving the Dolphins a free draft pick.