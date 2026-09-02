Commanders Get Positive Injury News on $11 Million Free Agent

If the Washington Commanders are going to improve on last year’s dismal 5-12 regular season, the safe money right now is … that they can’t.

If they do, though, it’s likely it will be because of a revamped defense, even though that’s dicey, and they’ll need every single piece to be available.

The Commanders took a step in that direction on Wednesday when edge rusher and free-agent signee K’Lavon Chaisson returned to practice.

“LB K’Lavon Chaisson did practice today, as did Bill Croskey-Merritt for the second consecutive day,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on X on Wednesday. “Dan Quinn said he expects Odafe Oweh back at practice next week. Asked if he’s optimistic about Oweh for the opener, Quinn didn’t want to go there yet.”

“K’Lavon Chaisson is suited up at practice today,” Commanders writer Zach Selby wrote on X.

“Great news: Commanders LB K’Lavon Chaisson is suited up at practice today,” Sleeper HQ’s Brandon wrote on his official X account.

“Commanders got OLB K’Lavon Chaisson (knee) back at practice today,” The Washington Post’s Tashan Reed wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “They’re in pads for their last session of the week.”

The Commanders signed Chaisson to a 1-year, $11 million free agent contract on March 11 after helping lead the New England Patriots to a Super Bowl appearance in 2025.

Chaisson Predicted for ‘Breakout Season’ in 2026

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox predicted Chaisson will be 1 of the NFL’s “Breakout Stars” in 2026.

“K’Lavon Chaisson has been on a slow buildup to a breakout season,” Knox wrote on July 21. “After four mostly unproductive years with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he showed flashes in the second half of the 2024 campaign with the Las Vegas Raiders, logging four sacks between Weeks 13 and 17 of that year. On a 1-year, $3 million deal with the New England Patriots, Chaisson continued to make strides in 2025, recording single-season career highs in sacks (7.5), pressures (23) and tackles for loss (10) … he could be primed for an even bigger role in the Washington Commanders’ new-look defense.”

K’Lavon Chaisson Called ‘Biggest Steal’ in Offseason

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport heaped praise on the Commanders for signing Chaisson after the former 1st-round pick brought his career back to life with the New England Patriots in 2025.

“The Washington Commanders went into the offseason with a clear and glaring need on the edge,” Davenport wrote. “And the team didn’t play around about addressing it … Last year with the New England Patriots, edge-rusher K’Lavon Chaisson finally looked the part of the first-round pick he was back in 2020, logging a career-high 7.5 sacks with the New England Patriots. At 26, Chaisson is only just now entering his prime. Playing opposite Oweh should help minimize double-teams. A 10-sack 2026 is a real possibility. And getting a 10-sack edge-rusher for $11 million on a one-year deal is a steal.”