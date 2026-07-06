Commanders Predicted to Make Franchise-Changing Move in 2026

The Washington Commanders appeared to be one of the fastest up-and-coming teams in the NFL just a couple of short years ago.

Back in the 2024 season, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels helped put the Commanders back on the map. Not only did they make the playoffs, but they made a run all the way to the NFC Championship Game.

Heading into the 2025 season, there was a lot of excitement surrounding the team. Unfortunately, the injury bug bit Washington and caused a very disappointing year.

When all was said and done, the Commanders finished with a 5-12 record and missed the postseason.

Entering the 2026 NFL season, Washington is expected to right the ship. However, if the Commanders are unable to do so, changes could be made. Some believe those changes could start with head coach Dan Quinn.

Commanders Predicted to Make Franchise-Altering Dan Quinn Move

In Quinn’s first season as the head coach in Washington back in 2024, the Commanders went 12-5. He was considered to be a potential long-term option on the sideline. After the 5-12 season last year, those feelings have changed.

There have been rumblings that Washington could move on from Quinn during or after the 2026 season.

Matt Johnson of SportsNaut has now joined the list of people predicting that to happen. He included Quinn on his list of coaches predicted to be fired this season.

“It initially seemed like the Washington Commanders struck gold with the hiring of Dan Quinn in 2024, especially since he didn’t seem to be the franchise’s first choice. Quinn was a viable candidate to win NFL Coach of the Year after a 12-win season that ended with a trip to the NFC Championship Game,” Johnson wrote.

“Then the other shoe dropped, with Washington going 5-12 in 2025. Quinn is a very good leader, but his defenses in Washington have underwhelmed. Let’s also not forget that he’s posted a losing record in four of his last five seasons as a head coach. We don’t see enough talent on the Commanders roster to believe the team can overcome a rather pedestrian head coach. Quinn will make it through the entire season, but he’ll be fired the Sunday night after the Commanders lose in Week 18.”

Who Could Washington Target to Replace Quinn?

An interesting name has already been connected to the Commanders’ head coaching job. That name is none other than former Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott.

NFL insider Jason La Canfora was the one to make that connection. He shared that a longtime NFL executive thinks McDermott could replace Quinn.

“Keep an eye on (former Bills head coach) Sean McDermott there next year,” the exec told La Canfora. “Just remember who told you first.”

McDermott would be an intriguing candidate for Washington. He did well with the Bills, but was never quite able to lead Buffalo to the Super Bowl.

Throughout his tenure with the Bills, McDermott compiled a 98-50 overall record across nine seasons. He also compiled an 8-8 playoff record.

Whether it’s McDermott or another coach, Quinn’s time with the Commanders could be short. On the flip side, if he can get the team back on track in 2026, he could quiet the outside noise down and remain on the sidelines in Washington.