Pro Bowl Defensive End Says Commanders ‘Gave Up’ on Him

Things worked out for Montez Sweat in the end, even if it didn’t always seem like they would.

You can even make a good argument that by trading him to the Chicago Bears for a second-round draft pick in 2023, the Washington Commanders did him a favor.

Sweat told The Athletic’s Dan Pompei that when he first heard of the trade, it sure didn’t feel like a favor — it felt like a slap in the face.

“I was shocked,” Sweat told The Athletic. “In disbelief … I was very emotional. I was angry and probably said some things I wanted to take back. Maybe. It felt like somebody kind of gave up on you, like you aren’t good enough anymore.”

Sweat was more than good enough. Following the trade, he quickly realized how much his new team valued him when they signed Sweat to a 4-year, $98 million contract extension with $72 million in guaranteed money. The deal made him the highest-paid player in franchise history.

He also became a statistic anomaly. Sweat had 12.5 sacks in 2023 and ended up leading two different teams in sacks — 6.5 with the Commanders and 6.0 with the Bears.

Commanders Never Offered Sweat Extension

Sweat’s stellar 2023 season also ended with him making his first Pro Bowl.

It’s a far cry from where the 6-foot-6, 265-pound Stone Mountain, Georgia, native found himself one decade ago.

Sweat was thrown out of Michigan State after failing multiple drug tests for smoking marijuana in 2015 and ended up at a junior college before becoming a two-time All-SEC pick and All-American at Mississippi State, where he had 22.5 sacks over his two seasons, including 12.5 sacks on the way to being named All-American in 2023.

The Commanders selected Sweat in the first round (No. 26 overall) in the 2019 NFL draft, and was a steady force on the defensive front for five seasons. In 4 1/2 seasons in Washington, Sweat started every game in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023 while racking up 35.5 sacks and 9 forced fumbles.

While Sweat routinely outplayed fellow first-round picks like 2020 No. 2 overall pick Chase Young and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, his quiet demeanor didn’t push him into the headlines.

What Did Commanders Get in Exchange for Sweat?

The Commanders weren’t done dealing after they obtained Sweat in exchange for the Bears’ 2024 second-round pick (No. 40 overall).

The Commanders took that second-round pick from the Bears and packaged it with their 2024 third-round pick (No. 78 overall) and fifth-round pick (No. 152 overall) in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles that got the Commanders two second-round picks (No. 50 and No. 53 overall) and a fifth-round pick (No. 161 overall).

Washington used the two second-round picks on players who could potentially be long-term starters in Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil (No. 50 overall) and Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott (No. 53 overall).

While trading Sweat seemed to be in large part about the Commanders setting themselves up for the future, it also leaves a gaping hole in the defensive front. The Commanders signed two free agents to be their starting defensive ends in 2023, bringing over Dorance Armstrong from the Dallas Cowboys and Clelin Ferrell from the San Francisco 49ers.

In 2023, Armstrong and Ferrell combined for 8.5 sacks — still 4.0 sacks behind Sweat’s total.