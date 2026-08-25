Commanders Sign $87 Million Pro Bowl Offensive Tackle

The Washington Commanders are making sure they have depth at offensive tackle to make up for the loss of 1 of the NFL’s elite players in All-Pro Laremy Tunsil.

“Source: The Commanders are signing former Pro Bowl LT DJ Humphries to a 1-year deal, adding key depth and starting experience to their O-line,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “With Laremy Tunsil out with a torn triceps, Humphries — who has 101 career starts mostly with the Cardinals — helps.”

“The Commanders are signing OT D.J. Humphries, per source,” Commanders reporter Ben Standig wrote on his official X account on Tuesday.

D.J. Humphries Suffered Serious Injury in 2023

Humphries, 6-foot-5 and 302 pounds, earned Pro Bowl honors with the Arizona Cardinals in 2021. He tore his ACL playing for the Cardinals in 2023, played for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024, and the Los Angeles Rams in 2025.

Through the end of the 2025 season, Humphries has approximately $87 million in career earnings.

Humphries Has Been Dominant During Career

Humphries was a Pro Bowler in 2021 and cashed in big with the Cardinals in Aug. 2022 with a 3-year, $51 million contract extension.

Humphries was a first-round pick (No. 24 overall) out of Florida in the 2015 NFL draft and played all 9 seasons in Arizona before his release in March 2024.

He has a sort-of-connection to the Commanders — he played for former Washington offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury when he was the head coach for the Cardinals from 2019 to 2022.

“Expect teams to at least check in on his recovery between now and the start of training camp and to consider scooping him up if they aren’t thrilled with their left-tackle situations in camp,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote in June 2024. “The Washington Commanders could show interest, as they’re likely to start either Cornelius Lucas — who was largely a backup in 2023 — or rookie third-round pick Brandon Coleman in Week 1. Humphries previously played under new Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury in Arizona.”