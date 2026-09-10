Commanders’ $28 Million All-Pro Announces Surprise Retirement Decision

The Washington Commanders have gotten the best years of punter Tress Way’s career — apparently the 2026 season will be the last 1 of those.

Way made a surprise announcement that the upcoming season will likely be the last of his career, which started as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears in 2013.

Way, a 3-time Pro Bowler and NFL All-Pro in 2019, has been with the Commanders since 2014.

“I’m pretty sure this is my last season,” Way told reporters on Thursday — just 3 days ahead of his team’s regular-season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Commanders P Tress Way, the longest-tenured player on the team, says he’s ‘pretty sure’ this will be his final season,” Commanders reporter Ben Standig wrote on his official X account.

“Tress Way is retiring after the season,” 7 News DC’s Scott Abraham wrote on X. “Legend.”

Way, 36, is playing on a 1-year, $3 million contract and will have approximately $28.3 million in career earnings through the end of the 2026 season.

Tress Way Dealt With Injury Issues in Preseason

As might be expected with a player with the type of mileage Way has — and a player in his late 30s — Way has dealt with some injury issues in the preseason.

“Commanders Pro Bowl P Tress Way will be sidelined to start training camp with a pectoral injury, per GM Adam Peters,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on July 28. “Not expected to be a long-term absence.”

Way has played in an incredible 196 consecutive regular-season games.

Current head coach Dan Quinn is the 4th head coach Way has played for in Washington, following Jay Gruden, Bill Callahan, and Ron Rivera. He’s also played for 3 different mascots — the Washington Redskins, the infamous Washington Football Team era, and the Commanders.

From Undrafted Free Agent to Decade-Plus in NFL

Way, a Tulsa native, was an All-American at the University of Oklahoma before signing with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2013.

He spent most of 2 seasons on the practice squad in Chicago before he caught on with the Commanders as their full-time punter in 2014, taking Robert Malone’s job and leading the NFL in punting (47.5 yards) in his 1st season.

Way earned NFL All-Pro honors for the 1st time in 2019. He also made the Pro Bowl, leading the NFL in punting again (49.6 yards). Way also registered the NFL’s longest punt at 79 yards that season.

He was a Pro Bowler again in 2022 and 2025 and holds every significant punting record in franchise history. His 46.9 yards per punt average is 13th in NFL career history.