Commanders Set Up for ‘Key QB Battle’ in Training Camp

The Washington Commanders found out in 2025 that their quarterback position, which seemed about as set as it could be in 2024, was on shakier ground than anticipated.

That’s why depth at the position is so important, now and in the future, because starter and 2024 No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels showed how fragile he is after missing 10 games in his 2nd season with a variety of injuries.

While the backup quarterback position is set with veteran Marcus Mariota back for a 3rd season backing up Daniels, ESPN’s John Keim predicts behind those 2, there’s a storm brewing.

“One key battle this summer will be for the No. 3 quarterback job between Sam Hartman and seventh-round pick Athan Kaliakmanis,” Keim wrote. “On Tuesday, Kaliakmanis connected on several good throws. But on Wednesday, he had two passes broken up on consecutive plays; neither time was the player open. However, he concluded his work with a good hurry-up session, finishing with a fade to receiver Van Jefferson in the corner of the end zone. The defense said he wasn’t in; the offense celebrated as if he was.”

Drafting QB Doesn’t Totally Rule Out Sam Hartman

No reason drafting Kaliakmanis means the Commanders won’t give Hartman a fair shot — something it seems like he never really got under Hartman.

Hartman, 6-foot-1 and 209 pounds, has become a Commanders fan favorite over the last 2 seasons thanks in large part to his matinee-idol looks.

The Commanders essentially showed they have zero faith in Hartman at the end of the 2025 regular season when, having already been eliminated from the playoffs, they decided to bring in journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson to start 2 games late in the season with both Daniels and Mariota out.

“Jayden Daniels is the runaway No. 1 QB, Marcus Mariota the clear No. 2,” Keim wrote in April. “Kaliakmanis enters after that, as he must unseat Sam Hartman for the No. 3 job. Hartman struggled last preseason, and Washington clearly views Kaliakmanis as someone who can win the job. He is also a good fit in new coordinator David Blough’s play-action system. The question is whether Kaliakmanis is able to develop into a No. 2 option, but we’ll have to wait a couple years to answer that.”

What to Know About Rookie QB Athan Kaliakmanis

Kaliakmanis, 6-foot-2 and 216 pounds, was a 2-year starter for Minnesota before transferring to Rutgers before the 2024 season.

In 2 years as the starter for Rutgers, Kaliakmanis went 12-13 while throwing for 5,820 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. He also rushed for 254 yards and 5 touchdowns. In 4 seasons, he made an impressive 42 starts — that’s experience NFL teams find invaluable.

“Kaliakmanis displayed solid improvement in his play and production during his five college seasons, which he split between Minnesota and Rutgers,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “He’s a full-field progression reader who made his own protection calls … he throws with adequate deep-ball touch but needs to become more consistent with his placement and timing over the first two levels. He’s not much of a threat to make plays with his legs. He has enough size, experience, and football intelligence to eventually make a roster as a QB3.”