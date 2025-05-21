Commanders QB Projected to Land $310 Million Contract Extension

When it comes to contracts and the insane amounts of money the NFL is throwing around these days, it’s never too early to begin projecting what tax brackets the best players on the best teams are going to wind up in.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon put out a list of possible contract extensions for the NFL’s best young quarterbacks that included a 5-year, $310 million extension for Washington Commanders Pro Bowler Jayden Daniels in the spring of 2027.

Gagnon’s projection, which includes $250 million in guaranteed money, would represent a either a massive slowdown of the NFL quarterback market or a massive drop off in Daniels’ play over the next 2 seasons.

Consider this — the top price for NFL quarterback contracts went up approximately $10 million from April 2023 to September 2024. That was the time from when Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and reigning Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts signed his record-breaking contract extension at approximately $51 million per season to when Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott signed a 4-year, $240 million contract extension that pays him $60 million per season.

Texans’ Stroud Next Up for Massive Contract

While Prescott’s deal won’t be eclipsed in 2025, it could at least be matched in 2026 depending on how Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud plays this season. If Stroud were, theoretically, to lead the Texans to the AFC Championship Game or a Super Bowl it’s a safe bet his extension would be more in the range of $65 million per year.